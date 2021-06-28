Hines VA Hospital welcomes new executive leadership

PRESS RELEASE

June 28, 2021

Print

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital has appointed three new members to its Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

Joining the five-member ELT are Angela Morris, Associate Director of Resources; Jon Beidelschies, Associate Director of Operations; and Dr. Jose Alejandro, Associate Director of Patient Care Services.

The Executive Leadership Team is led by Hospital Director James Doelling and is responsible for the administrative and budgetary leadership of Hines, and its six outpatient clinics. The team oversees more than 4,000 staff members serving over 44,000 Veterans annually.

Angela Morris, MPH LCSW, began her VA career in 2008 as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in the Women's Health Clinic at the Hines VA and later as a Group Practice Manager. Most recently, she served as a Health System Specialist to the VISN 12 Chief Medical Officer, Acting Associate Director at Hines VA and Executive Assistant to the VISN 12 Network Director.

Jon Beidelschies, JD, served as Assistant Director at Hines VA before being appointed Associate Director in April. Previously, he served as National Program Manager for the Supply Chain Education and Talent Management branch of the Veterans Health Administration Procurement & Logistics Office, overseeing the national policy, training, and human capital development of VHA's Logistics and Supply Chain workforce, where he led the development of the largest workforce standardization in Veterans Health Administration history.

Dr. Jose Alejandro, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, MBA, FACHE, FAAN; joins Hines VA from his previous role as Director of Care Management at the University of California Irvine Health and Assistant Professor at Mount St. Mary's University in Los Angeles. Dr. Alejandro is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, American Academy in Nursing and Sigma Theta Tau International. Dr. Alejandro has more than 26 years of nursing experience. He also serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army Reserve.

"What makes Hines VA Hospital special is the dedication each staff member brings to the Veterans we serve, and that starts at the top," said James Doelling, Hospital Director. "Ms. Morris, Mr. Beidelschies and Dr. Alejandro have demonstrated outstanding ability throughout their careers. I have no doubt all three will go above and beyond their new positions to help Hines continue its goal of outstanding care for our nation’s Veterans."

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.