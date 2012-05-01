Hines Veterans Games Coming May 5th

PRESS RELEASE

May 1, 2012

Hines , IL — Veterans of military conflicts ranging from World War II all the way through current Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom will be participating in the 32nd Annual Hines Veterans Hospital Veteran Games on Saturday, May 5th in suburban Maywood.

Bowling, air rifles, blow darts, field events, and an obstacle course will be among the featured events for both ambulatory and wheelchair participants.

The Games will kick off with a very special opening ceremony in front of Building 217 at 9:30 a.m. Approximately 85 veterans are expected to participate in this year's activities, which will also include horseshoes, karate, basketball shoot, trivia rally, food and fun.

All event participants will receive a medal in a special luncheon medal ceremony which will be presented to the Veterans at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the Hospital Patriot Cafe.

Many of the participants at the Hines Veterans Games plan to go on to compete in the National Veterans Golden Age Games or the National Wheelchair Games later this year.

The event is open to the public, as well as the news media.