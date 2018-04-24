Local Veterans to Participate in Hines Adaptive Sports Games

PRESS RELEASE

April 24, 2018

Print

Hines , IL — The Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in Hines, Ill., is proud to host the 38th Annual Hines Adaptive Sports Games on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. in the main hospital lobby with events scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m.

Activities including bowling, table tennis, boccia ball, obstacle course, shuffleboard, wheelchair rally biathlon and more take place throughout the Hines campus.

About 70 Veterans from Hines VA, including The Hines Windy City Athletes, are participating in the Hines Local Games, a dress rehearsal for athletes competing in National VA events including the National Veterans Wheelchair Games and National Veterans Golden Age Games.

“This is probably the best part of my job,” said Jill Kalkofen-Jacobsen, co-chair of the Hines Adaptive Sports Games. “It promotes comradery between the community and our Veterans and it’s incredible to watch our Veterans learn to overcome barriers - environmental, social, and psychological, by competing in various local and national events.

The Hines Windy City Athletes are a group of Hines Veterans, both able-bodied and with physical limitations. The Hines Windy City Athletes are sponsored by the Hines Adaptive Sports program and through generous donations are able to attend four National Events each year.

About the VA Office of National Veterans Sports Programs & Special Events The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of National Veterans Sports Programs & Special Events is the recognized world leader in rehabilitative and recreational therapies for disabled Veterans. VA promotes the rehabilitation of body and spirit by operating adaptive sports clinics and competitions around the nation. Learn more about VA’s adaptive sports programs and partnerships at www.va.gov/adaptivesports.