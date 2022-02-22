New Low-Income Veteran Housing Development Provides Affordable Apartments at Hines VA Medical Campus

PRESS RELEASE

February 22, 2022

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is proud to announce the opening of Phase Three of the Freedom's Path development, providing low-income and housing-insecure Veterans access to 28 additional affordable apartments on the Hines VA medical campus.

"The Department of Veterans Affairs has made ending Veteran homelessness a priority goal," said James Doelling, Hines VA Hospital Director. "Freedom's Path's latest expansion continues to provide a new beginning for Veterans while offering across-the-street access to resources and care at Hines VA Hospital."

The new Freedom's Path III offers 28 studio apartments for single Veterans or couples. Each apartment will have a kitchenette with an electric range, refrigerator, microwave, bedroom furniture and a private bathroom. Common areas are available throughout the building, including a fitness center, library, computer room, TV room and laundry area. Residents also have access to cafeteria, canteen and postal services at Hines VA’s main hospital.

The three-story building was constructed in 1932 to house nurses working at Hines VA and has been used in multiple capacities before being renovated in 2021 to provide a safe and comfortable living environment for Veterans.

Freedom's Path I, with 72 studio and one-bedroom apartments, opened in 2015. Freedom's Path II opened in 2018 and added an additional 52 units for Veteran families in need.

All Freedom's Path buildings are managed by Cushman and Wakefield, and ownership by Beneficial Communities and Solutions for Veterans. The project was developed through the Department of Veterans Affairs Enhanced-Use Lease Program (EUL). Through public-private ventures like the EUL Program, the Federal Government is able to partner with private developers to provide essential housing and expanded services not normally be available on a VA medical campus. These services are provided at little to no cost to the government.

"Veteran homelessness is still a national challenge. We are pleased to do our part in responding," said Craig Taylor, Executive Director of Solutions for Veterans. "Our nation is founded on the dedication of Veterans, and through this public-private partnership, we continue to support Veterans in need. Each new housing development ensures Veterans have a place to call home. Special thanks to the VA, our clients and our many partners who have made this development possible."

The new facility will also work closely with local and state agencies to ensure Veterans in need are identified and referred to Freedom’s Path services.

“The Housing Authority of Cook County is dedicated to expanding our capacity to serve members of our community who need housing, and we are particularly honored to serve our community’s veterans,” said Rich Monocchio, HACC Executive Director. “Housing is a precious resource here in Cook County, and the Freedom’s Path model, which synthesizes housing and healthcare, provides a uniquely supportive setting for at-risk veterans to thrive. HACC is proud of our collaborative efforts with the VA, and excited to expand this opportunity to serve more veterans.”

Freedom’s Path III is located at 5000 S. 5th Avenue, Building 14, Hines, IL 60141.

For more information, or to determine eligibility, please contact Kerry Thomas, Hines VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program Supervisor, at 708-202-24487.



About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.