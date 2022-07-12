New nation-wide Veterans Crisis Line number begins July 16 – 988 and Press 1

PRESS RELEASE

July 12, 2022

Hines , IL — On July 16, 2022, the nation-wide Veterans Crisis Line will transition to a new number: 988 and Press 1.

The new number offers an easier to remember and share resource in times of need. Veterans and current military members can dial 988 on any telephone and then press one to be contacted to responders trained in crisis intervention and military culture.

“Changing the Veterans Crisis Line to 988 and Press 1, has the potential to help even more Veterans in need,” said James Doelling, Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital Director. “Just like with 911, the three-digit expansion offers easier access to immediate support and can get a Veteran connected with long-term resources.”

The transition follows the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline adoption of 988 for its network of over 200 crisis centers across the country, following Congressional designation in 2020. VA administers the Veterans Crisis Line through the Lifeline's national network.

The current number, 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, will remain active. The Veterans Crisis Line is also available by chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat and text 838255.

Anyone can dial 988 and Press 1, if they’re worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

Chicago-area Veterans seeking Mental Health resources can also call Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital at 708-202-2002.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.