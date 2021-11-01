News Releases
Hines VA’s Serwa Research Center on Aging Awards First Research GrantsMay 07, 2021
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital’s Serwa Research Center on Aging awarded its first series of $50,000 research grants seeking to improve the quality of life of older Veterans and plans to award additional grants this summer.
Hines VA Hospital leads the way in COVID-19 vaccinationsApril 17, 2021
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital reached a new milestone April 17, 2021, administering 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses since December, leading the way in vaccinations among VA facilities in the region.
Hines VA Hospital opens new pacemaker clinicApril 16, 2021
Hines VA Hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new 2,655 square-foot pacemaker clinic, April 16, 2021.
Hines VA begins COVID-19 vaccinations for Department of Homeland SecurityApril 13, 2021
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is administering vaccinations to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees through an interagency agreement to support DHS’s COVID-19 Operation Vaccinate our Workforce program.
Hines VA Hospital expands COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans, caregivers and spousesApril 09, 2021
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 24, 2021.
Hines VA Hospital offers COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans of all agesMarch 09, 2021
Hines VA Hospital is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans of all ages. Approximately 35 percent of its enrollees have been vaccinated to date.
Hines VA Hospital Vaccinates 10,000th VeteranFebruary 16, 2021
Hines VA Hospital announced that staff have vaccinated more than 10,000 Veterans.
COVID-19 vaccine being offered at select Hines VA clinicsFebruary 11, 2021
COVID-19 vaccines are being offered to Veterans 65+ in the Aurora, LaSalle and Kankakee areas. There’s a limited number of appointment openings for this weekend. Clinics are open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 (Aurora); Feb. 14 (Kankakee); and Feb. 15 (LaSalle).
