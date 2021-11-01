News Releases
Hines VA Hospital offering COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans 65+January 14, 2021
Hines VA Hospital has updated its COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine offering to Veterans over the age of 65.
Hines VA Hospital performs first renal transplants under new programJanuary 11, 2021
The Renal Transplant Program at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital has performed its first transplants and both patients have fully recovered.
Hines VA Hospital begins COVID-19 vaccinationsDecember 16, 2020
Hines VA Hospital began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline health care employees and Veterans residing in long-term care Community Living and Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder centers today.
Hines VA Hospital selected as one of 37 VA Sites to Receive Initial Doses of COVID-19 VaccineDecember 11, 2020
Hines VA Hospital today announced that it has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hines VA Hospital Available for Kidney TransplantsNovember 19, 2020
The Kidney Transplant Program at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is now open and ready to perform kidney transplants in the Chicago-area and patients are being seen and listed for kidney transplantation.
Hines VA Hospital increases hiring by 35 percent to care for Veterans amid COVID-19 pandemicNovember 12, 2020
The Edward Hines Jr., VA Hospital announced today it has hired 581 employees since March 29, 2020 to care for Veterans and non-Veterans in the Hines/Chicago-area during the COVID-19 pandemic.
VA Caregiver Support Program expands eligibility to Veterans of all erasOctober 08, 2020
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced the expansion of the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) to all eras.
Edward Hines Jr., VA Hospital surpasses 13,922 video visits in 2020July 08, 2020
Emergency Department Ambulance Bay Grand OpeningJune 24, 2020
Today, the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of its emergency department ambulance bay on its main campus.
Hines VA Hospital Announces Expansion of ServicesJune 06, 2020
Hines VA Hospital has increased appointment availability and is moving forward with expanding facility services at its main facility and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).