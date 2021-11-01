News Releases

 Skip to Content

Hines VA Hospital offering COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans 65+

January 14, 2021

Hines VA Hospital has updated its COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine offering to Veterans over the age of 65.

Hines VA Hospital performs first renal transplants under new program

January 11, 2021

The Renal Transplant Program at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital has performed its first transplants and both patients have fully recovered.

Hines VA Hospital begins COVID-19 vaccinations

December 16, 2020

Hines VA Hospital began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline health care employees and Veterans residing in long-term care Community Living and Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder centers today.

Hines VA Hospital selected as one of 37 VA Sites to Receive Initial Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

December 11, 2020

Hines VA Hospital today announced that it has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hines VA Hospital Available for Kidney Transplants

November 19, 2020

The Kidney Transplant Program at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is now open and ready to perform kidney transplants in the Chicago-area and patients are being seen and listed for kidney transplantation.

Hines VA Hospital increases hiring by 35 percent to care for Veterans amid COVID-19 pandemic

November 12, 2020

The Edward Hines Jr., VA Hospital announced today it has hired 581 employees since March 29, 2020 to care for Veterans and non-Veterans in the Hines/Chicago-area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VA Caregiver Support Program expands eligibility to Veterans of all eras

October 08, 2020

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced the expansion of the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) to all eras.

Edward Hines Jr., VA Hospital surpasses 13,922 video visits in 2020

July 08, 2020

Emergency Department Ambulance Bay Grand Opening

June 24, 2020

Today, the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of its emergency department ambulance bay on its main campus.

Hines VA Hospital Announces Expansion of Services

June 06, 2020

Hines VA Hospital has increased appointment availability and is moving forward with expanding facility services at its main facility and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).

