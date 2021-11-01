News Releases
For media-related inquiries, please email: HinesPublicAffairs@va.gov
Edward Hines Jr. VA to Host Multi-event Veterans Day CelebrationNovember 08, 2019
Nov. 11 Celebration Parade, Recognition Ceremony, Free Lunch and Resource Fair
Illinois Donor Leaves $5 Million to Hines VAMarch 08, 2019
Funds to support geriatric research, improved care; provide comforts of home.
New Housing Provides 52 Living Units for Disabled and Homeless VeteransNovember 01, 2018
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is proud to announce the opening of Phase Two of the Freedom’s Path development, providing local Veterans access to another 52 units of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Local Veterans to Participate in Hines Adaptive Sports GamesApril 24, 2018
The Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in Hines, Ill., is proud to host the 38th Annual Hines Adaptive Sports Games on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. in the main hospital lobby with events scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m.
Hines VA Hospital Named Federal Agency of the YearMay 07, 2014
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital was named Federal Agency of the Year during the Chicago Federal Executive Board’s annual Federal Employee of the Year Awards Ceremony held May 6 at the Harris Theater in Chicago.
Hines Neuroscientist Gives Look into Severe TBIDecember 13, 2013
A clinical neuroscientist at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital is educating the public about a commonly-seen injury in Veterans as part of a bi-weekly documentary series on severe Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).
Hines Veterans Games Coming May 5thMay 01, 2012
Veterans of military conflicts ranging from World War II all the way through current Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom will be participating in the 32nd Annual Hines Veterans Hospital Veteran Games on Saturday, May 5th in suburban Maywood.
Hines Chaplain Honored by Pope BenedictFebruary 22, 2012
For more than 10 years, Veterans at the Hines VA Hospital have benefitted from the spiritual guidance, experience, kindness and overall generosity of spirit displayed by Father James Burnett, Chief of the hospital’s Chaplain Service.
Hines Hospital Selected as Future Site for Veteran HousingNovember 14, 2011
Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, in the Chicago suburbs, has been selected as a site for 120 permanent Veteran housing units.
Da Vinci Robot Technology Comes to HinesOctober 27, 2011
Hines surgeons are not only using their minds, skills, and talent in the operating room; they will soon be accompanied by four extra arms and 3D vision. Hines VA Hospital will soon be proud to offer our Veteran patients the latest in operating room technology: the Da Vinci robot.