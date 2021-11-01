News Releases
Hines Announces Plan to Expand Healthcare Services to Will County VeteransAugust 24, 2011
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced plans today to expand services to Will County Veterans by opening a new 60,000 square foot Veterans Outpatient Clinic in Joliet.
Hines Physicians Recognized as Top Docs by U.S. News and World ReportAugust 12, 2011
Fifteen Hines physicians were nationally recognized this week as top in their specialty by being named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2011 List of Top Doctors.
VA to Expand Services to Suburban Cook County VeteransJune 29, 2011
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today that it will be expanding services to Veterans in the southwest suburbs of Chicago by opening a new, larger and more modern outpatient clinic in Oak Lawn, Illinois.
Hines Opens State of the Art Dental ClinicMarch 09, 2011
Veterans coming to Hines VA Hospital for Dental treatment will now receive their care in a spacious, modern new Clinic on the 12th floor of the main hospital building. The hospital opened a new Dental Clinic earlier this month after completely renovating half of a floor in the main bed tower.
Hines Looking for Space to Expand Services to Veterans Suburban ChicagoJanuary 24, 2011
Hines is pleased to announce plans to relocate and expand our Oak Lawn Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in order to provide additional services to more military veterans in that area.
Hines Opens New Prosthetics and Orthotics LabJanuary 19, 2011
Veterans coming to Hines for Prosthetics and Orthotics services are now receiving our top quality care in a modern, spacious and newly-renovated Prosthetics and Orthotics Lab.
VA Taking Life-Saving Campaign to Streets of ChicagoOctober 19, 2010
The VA is advertising its Suicide Prevention Hotline through Jan. 9, 2011. Chicago is one of 11 cities around the country that features these advertisements.
VA Announces $22.9 Million Expansion of Abraham Lincoln National CemeteryOctober 06, 2010
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric K. Shinseki has announced a $22.9 million construction contract to develop another section of Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill. for local Veterans.
Navy Petty Officers Visit HinesOctober 03, 2010
There was a sea of brown uniforms at Hines in early September when more than 100 Chief Petty Officers from the Great Lakes Naval Training Center visited the hospital for an afternoon.
Hines Womens Veteran Center Offers Assistance with Health and Stress Management IssuesJuly 26, 2010
Everyone has stress in their lives.