News Releases
For media-related inquiries, please email: HinesPublicAffairs@va.gov
February 11, 2021
COVID-19 vaccines are being offered to Veterans 65+ in the Aurora, LaSalle and Kankakee areas. There’s a limited number of appointment openings for this weekend. Clinics are open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 (Aurora); Feb. 14 (Kankakee); and Feb. 15 (LaSalle).
February 1, 2021
Hines VA Hospital staff have vaccinated 10,000 individuals as of today. This vaccine went to William J. Swade, Army Veteran.
January 14, 2021
Hines VA Hospital has updated its COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine offering to Veterans over the age of 65.
January 11, 2021
The Renal Transplant Program at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital has performed its first transplants and both patients have fully recovered.
December 16, 2020
Hines VA Hospital began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline health care employees and Veterans residing in long-term care Community Living and Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder centers today.
December 11, 2020
Hines VA Hospital today announced that it has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
November 19, 2020
The Kidney Transplant Program at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is now open and ready to perform kidney transplants in the Chicago-area and patients are being seen and listed for kidney transplantation.
November 12, 2020
The Edward Hines Jr., VA Hospital announced today it has hired 581 employees since March 29, 2020 to care for Veterans and non-Veterans in the Hines/Chicago-area during the COVID-19 pandemic.
October 8, 2020
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced the expansion of the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) to all eras.
July 8, 2020
Edward Hines Jr., VA Hospital surpasses 13,922 video visits in 2020