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News Releases

For media-related inquiries, please email: HinesPublicAffairs@va.gov

  • February 11, 2021

    COVID-19 vaccines are being offered to Veterans 65+ in the Aurora, LaSalle and Kankakee areas. There’s a limited number of appointment openings for this weekend. Clinics are open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 (Aurora); Feb. 14 (Kankakee); and Feb. 15 (LaSalle).

  • February 1, 2021

    Hines VA Hospital staff have vaccinated 10,000 individuals as of today. This vaccine went to William J. Swade, Army Veteran.

  • January 14, 2021

    Hines VA Hospital has updated its COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine offering to Veterans over the age of 65.

  • January 11, 2021

    The Renal Transplant Program at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital has performed its first transplants and both patients have fully recovered.

  • December 16, 2020

    Hines VA Hospital began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline health care employees and Veterans residing in long-term care Community Living and Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder centers today.

  • December 11, 2020

    Hines VA Hospital today announced that it has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • November 19, 2020

    The Kidney Transplant Program at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is now open and ready to perform kidney transplants in the Chicago-area and patients are being seen and listed for kidney transplantation.

  • November 12, 2020

    The Edward Hines Jr., VA Hospital announced today it has hired 581 employees since March 29, 2020 to care for Veterans and non-Veterans in the Hines/Chicago-area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • October 8, 2020

    The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced the expansion of the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) to all eras.

  • July 8, 2020

    Edward Hines Jr., VA Hospital surpasses 13,922 video visits in 2020