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News Releases

For media-related inquiries, please email: HinesPublicAffairs@va.gov

  • June 24, 2020

    Today, the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of its emergency department ambulance bay on its main campus.

  • June 6, 2020

    Hines VA Hospital has increased appointment availability and is moving forward with expanding facility services at its main facility and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).

  • November 8, 2019

    Nov. 11 Celebration Parade, Recognition Ceremony, Free Lunch and Resource Fair

  • March 8, 2019

    Funds to support geriatric research, improved care; provide comforts of home.

  • November 1, 2018

    Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is proud to announce the opening of Phase Two of the Freedom’s Path development, providing local Veterans access to another 52 units of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.

  • April 24, 2018

    The Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in Hines, Ill., is proud to host the 38th Annual Hines Adaptive Sports Games on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. in the main hospital lobby with events scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m.

  • May 7, 2014

    Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital was named Federal Agency of the Year during the Chicago Federal Executive Board’s annual Federal Employee of the Year Awards Ceremony held May 6 at the Harris Theater in Chicago.

  • December 13, 2013

    A clinical neuroscientist at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital is educating the public about a commonly-seen injury in Veterans as part of a bi-weekly documentary series on severe Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

  • May 1, 2012

    Veterans of military conflicts ranging from World War II all the way through current Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom will be participating in the 32nd Annual Hines Veterans Hospital Veteran Games on Saturday, May 5th in suburban Maywood.

  • February 22, 2012

    For more than 10 years, Veterans at the Hines VA Hospital have benefitted from the spiritual guidance, experience, kindness and overall generosity of spirit displayed by Father James Burnett, Chief of the hospital’s Chaplain Service.