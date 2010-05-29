The Official Opening of The Hines VA Fisher House

PRESS RELEASE

May 29, 2010

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital officially opened of the Hines VA Fisher House.

Illinois Governor Pat Quinn, Senator Richard Durbin, Lieutenant General David H. Huntoon Jr, Director of the Army Staff, Tammy Duckworth, VA’s Assistant Secretary for Public and Intergovernmental Affairs, and Mr. Kenneth Fisher, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fisher House Foundation, joined a crowd of almost 800 who witnessed the official dedication of the Fisher House to the Hines VA. Holly Wright, Fisher House Manager, accepted a ceremonial key to the house from Dave Coker, President of the Fisher House Foundation.

“It is a proud day for the state of Illinois,” said Governor Quinn. “I want you all to know that there are some very special people at the Hines VA Hospital who treat the heroes from our state who put their lives on the line for our country. Opening this Fisher House in Illinois is a dream in which I feel lucky to play just a small part.”

There was standing room only at the dedication ceremony, which was held in a large tent in a field directly across from the Fisher House. A group of 40 motorcyclists from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) attended the event and stuck around after the ceremony to get autographs from Tammy Duckworth, who received a standing ovation from the crowd following her remarks at the ceremony.

“Ms. Duckworth is a true American hero,” said Ryan Hennessey, a member of the CVMA. “As veterans, we are so thankful that Hines will have a Fisher House for the families of people like her. They deserve nothing but the best.”

Sharon Helman, Hines Director agreed. “Veterans and servicemembers seeking care at Hines VA Hospital often travel as far as 200 miles to take advantage of the many specialty services we proudly provide. These veterans are often accompanied by their husbands, wives, children or parents. Offering them the beautiful accommodations in our Fisher House is nothing less than they deserve.”

More than 75 families have already been served by the Hines Fisher House, which has 20 bedrooms, a fully stocked kitchen and several common living room and dining room areas for families to gather and offer each other support and friendship while their loved ones are hospitalized at Hines.

“I was overwhelmed by the generosity and compassion that I felt every day that I stayed in the Fisher House,” said Ellie Whiteman, the daughter of a World War II POW Veteran and former resident of the Hines Fisher House. “It really brought home to me how much our country appreciates the sacrifices of our military men and women.”

Hundreds of veterans, veterans service and community supporters of the Hines Fisher House attended the dedication ceremony. Many of these groups, including Operation Support our Troop, IL (OSOT-IL), have pledged their ongoing financial support to the Hines Fisher House in the future. “We plan to come out and cook dinner for the residents of the house regularly and support them in any way we can,” said Deb Rickert, President of OSOT-IL. We consider it a true honor to support them in any way that we can.”