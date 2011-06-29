VA to Expand Services to Suburban Cook County Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

June 29, 2011

Print

Hines , IL — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today that it will be expanding services to Veterans in the southwest suburbs of Chicago by opening a new, larger and more modern outpatient clinic in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

The new clinic, which will be located just one mile from the current VA clinic location in Oak Lawn, will feature almost three times the clinical space

of the old location as well as expanded parking.

“VA is committed to providing our Veterans with top quality healthcare as close to their homes as possible,” said Sharon M. Helman, Director of the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital. “We are always looking for better ways to serve our Veterans. This new location in Oak Lawn will allow us to expand our services to Veterans in areas like mental health and social work, women’s health, nutrition, pharmacy, etc. We will be thrilled to provide our top quality health care to

veterans in this area in a brand new state-of-the-art clinic location.”



Hines VA Hospital has operated a Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Oak Lawn for almost 10 years. The clinic has consistently grown and now sees more than 5400 patients per year. The current location has reached its physical capacity for the current services provided for veterans in this area. Additional space is necessary to support the ancillary and

specialty services of this population of veterans as well as to meet projected future VA enrollment.



The new clinic location will improve access and convenience for veterans who would like to take advantage of VA services but may not want drive to the Hines VA Hospital, located 15 miles from the new location. The new clinic location at 10201 S. Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn is scheduled to open in 2012.