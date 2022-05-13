World Champion Special Abilities Cheerleading Team to visit Hines VA on May 17

PRESS RELEASE

May 13, 2022

Hines , IL — Team USA Gold Medalist special abilities cheerleaders will visit Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital to hand out flowers to health care workers serving Veterans on May 17, at 9 a.m.



Team USA is part of Dynasty CheerAbilities, a nonprofit organization based in New Lenox, Illinois. The team won world championship recognition at the International Cheer Union competition in Orlando, Florida, in April 2022. Dynasty CheerAbilities comprises cheerleader athletes with special needs.



"For our team, Team USA, it's our honor and privilege to give back to our heroes; our Veterans and those who serve our Veterans," said Jody Chisholm, Vice President of Dynasty Cheer Abilities.



Six of the 13-member team, and their parents and coaches, will pass out approximately 75 hanging flowering plants while visiting the VA facility.

Maddie Weiler, a 13-year-old former competitive Irish step-dancer who lost feeling in her lower extremities following a neurological issue, will be among the gold medalists visiting Hines VA. The world champion Chicago resident travels more than an hour to practice with her suburban team.



The athletes will wear their Team USA warm-ups and gold medals to honor Veterans' service.



"What a privilege to have such an exceptional group of young athletes visit Hines VA Veterans and hospital staff," said James Doelling, Hospital Director. "They represented the USA and took home the gold! Now they're sharing their victory with our hospital."

