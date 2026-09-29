Programs
Explore VA Hines' diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Process your beneficiary travel reimbursement claims online via BTSSS.
One of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ highest priorities is to provide quality health care for Veterans. To support this mission, Hines VA Hospital is launching VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) system across its seven care sites. The new EHR system is part of VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) program. The Veteran-centric program and the EHR system were created to help better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.
Fisher House at Hines VA has 20 bedroom suites to accommodate our guests and features a fully stocked kitchen, spacious dining room and several common living room areas for families.
Hines VA offers advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
Need help getting around? Explore Hines VA Hospital's map to help you along your way.
You can now manage your VA health care in the same place you manage your other VA benefits and services. Sign in to start using the new My HealtheVet experience on VA.gov.
Hines VA's Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC) serves as a learning center to inspire and assist Veterans to reclaim their lives, instill hope, validate strengths, teach life skills and facilitate community integration in meaningful self-chosen roles.
Hines VA's Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Service is to partner within a continuum of care with each Veteran and his/her family, to optimize the Veteran’s health, enhance their quality of life, and promote their independence in order to attain the Veteran’s individual goals
VHA Vocational Rehabilitation is committed to assisting Veterans with psychiatric or physical disabilities reach their highest level of vocational productivity.
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