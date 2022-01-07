COVID 19 Information
What is VA doing? VA has implemented an aggressive public health response to protect and care for Veterans, their families, health care providers, and staff. Safe care is our mission. For information on our efforts and get the latest VA vaccine updates and answers to common questions, please visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/
Need a COVID test? Our testing site is located on the Indiana Parking Lot.
Directions: Enter the main entrance on Roosevelt Rd., continue straight passed two stop signs, make a left on the first parking lot on the driver side of the street.
Testing is open to Veterans receiving healthcare at Hines VA Hospital. Veterans are strongly encouraged to call their Primary Care Team before testing.
Drive Thru Hours:
Monday – Friday: 7:30am – 7pm
Saturday 7:30am – 3pm
Sunday CLOSED
Need the Vaccine?
Walk-ins are available for unvaccinated Veterans.
For Boosters, Call 708-202-7000 to schedule. No walk-ins are available for Boosters.
ALL Veterans, spouses and caregivers 18 years or older can now receive a COVID-19 Vaccine booster.
Visitors to Hines VA’s main hospital will receive a Pfizer booster, and CBOC visitors will receive Moderna, despite initial vaccination type, in line with recent CDC guidance allowing for differing booster doses.
Individuals 18 years and older who completed a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series at least six months ago are eligible to get a booster shot.
For those who received a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for individuals 18 years and older who were vaccinated at least two months ago.
Veterans wishing to receive a booster can schedule an appointment by calling 708-202-7000. Those who received a vaccine under the SAVE LIVES Act and are due for a booster shot may do so if supply permits. Call 708-202-7000 for an appointment.
Need a ride to get your COVID vaccine? We are now providing Rideshare services for COVID vaccine appointments at Hines. All Veterans receiving COVID vaccines are eligible to use Rideshare to receive their vaccine at the approved facilities. Ask your scheduler about this service for more information.
CBOC Vaccine Clinic Hours
Aurora
Monday 2:00 pm-3:30 pm
Tuesday - Friday 8:00 am - 3:30 pm
LaSalle
Monday 12:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Tuesday - Friday 8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Kankakee
Monday 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Tuesday - Friday 8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Hoffman Estates
Monday 8:30 am – 3:30 pm
Tuesday - Friday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Joliet
Monday 10:00 am – 3:30 pm
Tuesday - Friday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Oak Lawn
Monday 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Tuesday - Friday 8:00 am - 3:30 pm
(Updated 1.7.22)
Masking Mandate:
Due to surging COVID-19 rates in the community, anyone entering Hines VA or our CBOCs will be required to wear a medical-grade face mask. No cloth face coverings will be allowed. Medical-grade masks will be available at all entrances for those in need.
Since last fall, all Hines VA staff have been required to wear medical-grade face masks at all times as a minimum, and this new update furthers Hines VA's commitment to keeping our Veterans, staff, and community safe. We will continue to monitor area infection rates and adjust our policies accordingly.
Visitation Policy:
No Visitor Policy
Visitors will be prohibited from entering the medical center or clinics unless it is necessary for providing medical care or visiting under compassionate care circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member under care in the facility; these visits will be limited to one individual at a time and only in the Veteran’s room. No visitors under the age of 14 will be permitted.
All Veterans and visitors (meeting the above criteria) entering the campus will be
pre-screened for signs of respiratory illness prior to entry. Per CDC guidance
And VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for COVID-19 infection are
Immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.
Please be prepared to answer the following questions: