The Fisher House at Hines VA opened its doors on March 1, 2010 and has provided accommodations to over 14,000 guests. The first in Illinois, our house has 20 bedroom suites to accommodate our guests and features a fully stocked kitchen, spacious dining room and several common living room areas for families to gather and offer each other support and friendship while their loved ones are hospitalized at Hines.

A Fisher House is “a home away from home” for family members, caregivers or loved ones of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. It is a temporary residence and is not a treatment facility, hospice or counseling center. By law, there is no charge for any family to stay at a Fisher House operated by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Hines Fisher House depends on donations from individuals and groups to support our programs and guests. Funds are used to provide cooking supplies, comfort items and personal necessities that family members use during their stay.

For more information about Hines Fisher House, please contact the Fisher House Manager, Holly Wright LSW, at 708-202-7154. For more information about the Fisher House Program, please go to www.fisherhouse.org.