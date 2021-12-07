Fisher House at Hines VA
Because a family's love is good medicine...
Location
5000 South 5th Ave.
Building 100
Hines, IL 60141
Contact Number(s)
Office Hours
Monday through Saturday, 7:30 am to 4 pm
Manager Information
Holly Wright, LSW
The Fisher House at Hines VA opened its doors on March 1, 2010 and has provided accommodations to over 14,000 guests. The first in Illinois, our house has 20 bedroom suites to accommodate our guests and features a fully stocked kitchen, spacious dining room and several common living room areas for families to gather and offer each other support and friendship while their loved ones are hospitalized at Hines.
A Fisher House is “a home away from home” for family members, caregivers or loved ones of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. It is a temporary residence and is not a treatment facility, hospice or counseling center. By law, there is no charge for any family to stay at a Fisher House operated by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Hines Fisher House depends on donations from individuals and groups to support our programs and guests. Funds are used to provide cooking supplies, comfort items and personal necessities that family members use during their stay.
For more information about Hines Fisher House, please contact the Fisher House Manager, Holly Wright LSW, at 708-202-7154. For more information about the Fisher House Program, please go to www.fisherhouse.org.
The Fisher House at Hines VA welcomes guests who:
- Have a loved one receiving care at the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital or are receiving care at a local hospital authorized by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA)
- Live 50 miles or more away or have a 2-hour commute from the Fisher House
- Are actively engaged in the hospitalized Veteran's treatment plan
- Are medically stable and able to stay in a non-medical, unsupervised setting
- Are willing to abide by all house guidelines and regulations
- Are Veterans undergoing periodic episodes of outpatient care at the medical center who may also be considered for Fisher House lodging as long as they meet this basic criteria and also bring an accompanying individual to stay with them.
Families supporting their Veterans during a hospitalization at the Hines VA can be referred to the Fisher House Program to see if they qualify for free, temporary accommodations within walking distance of their Veteran. This allows families to be close to their loved one during a medical crisis and focus on what's important--the healing process. A Fisher House is NOT a temporary residence, treatment facility, hospice, or counseling center. Veterans undergoing periodic episodes of outpatient care at the medical center may also be considered for Fisher House lodging as long as they meet the basic criteria and also bring an accompanying individual to stay with them. If a Veteran is unable to bring someone with them, they should be referred to Social Work to discuss alternative options.
Individuals requesting Fisher House accommodations must be referred via electronic consult by their VA health provider. A referral is a request and does NOT guarantee a room reservation. Reservations are based on eligibility and room availability.
Each Veteran's family is allowed one private suite to share, with a maximum occupancy of four people. Families share a communal kitchen, laundry room, dining room, and family room with all other guests in the house. Children under the age 18 are permitted to stay at the Fisher House with their parent or guardian. Pets are not be allowed in the Fisher House however, we are able to accommodate a guest who has a service dog. The Fisher House provides accommodations for families going through a medical crisis; therefore, walk-in visits are not allowed.
Due to current COVID-19 precautions, volunteers are limited on the hospital campus. To learn about our current volunteer policy or to donate needed items to support our guests, please contact our manager, Holly Wright at Holly.Wright@va.gov or 708-202-7154.