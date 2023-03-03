Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center
Our Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC) serves as a learning center to inspire and assist Veterans to reclaim their lives, instill hope, validate strengths, teach life skills and facilitate community integration in meaningful self-chosen roles.
About the Program
PRRC is for people with serious mental illness diagnoses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, severe depression, or severe PTSD who want to make positive changes in their lives. We work closely with participants to help you define what you want out of life, break these goals down into manageable steps, and learn the necessary skills to achieve these goals. PRRC is considered an intensive outpatient Behavioral Health program where participants can expect to engage in services 1-5 days per week.
The program is primarily classroom-based and participants can expect small class sizes of no more than 12 participants per class. You will also work with a provider, called a Recovery Coach, to create your own personal recovery plan (a list of goals, steps and resources) aimed at helping you reach your goals.
Engaging in meaningful, community-based activities (e.g., going shopping, visiting museums, going out to eat, etc.) is an integral part of our program mission and our services are designed to help you get out and enjoy your community. You’ll be invited to practice your new skills in a supportive environment out in the community, often with the support of your fellow peers, a Peer Support, and/or your own Recovery Coach. Participants have the flexibility to participate in classes and recovery coaching sessions in-person, by video, or a combination of both.
What You Learn in the PRRC
- Managing mental health symptoms and regulating emotions
- Getting more involved in the community
- Building social support and making friends
- Volunteering and getting a job
- Losing weight and quitting smoking
- Learning about fun local activities
- Independent living
- Improving communication
- Dating
Available Classes
- Social Skills Training
- Illness/Wellness Management
- Budgeting
- Mindfulness
- Healthy Relationships
- Empowerment
- Self-esteem
- Stress Reduction
- Whole Health
- Technology and Wellness
- Community involvement planning
What are others saying about PRRC?
“PRRC saved my life. I have so many positive things to say about the staff and the program. It’s a hidden treasure.”
“My toolbox was empty, but now its full and because of that my confidence has grown and I know things will continue to get better.”
“It [PRRC} opened my eyes to a whole new chance of living, gave me satisfaction with life, it gave me a blessing of life. Now I can see myself living life and know that I have a future.”
"The PRRC kept me on track. Since leaving the PRRC, I keep on track by setting goals and writing tasks down so I remember to complete them. "
Values and Mission
To inspire and assist individuals with serious mental illness in obtaining the skills and supports necessary for fulfilling personally-meaningful roles and purposes in life. The PRRC is committed to promoting mental health recovery based on the individual’s strengths and self-defined values, interests, and goals for wellness in various aspects of life.
What is Recovery?
“Mental health recovery is a journey of healing and transformation enabling a person with a mental health problem to live a meaningful life in a community of his or her choice while striving to achieve his or her full potential.” – Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)
Want to join PRRC?
To join the PRRC, you must:
- Be eligible for VA mental health services
- Have a diagnosis of a serious mental illness
- Have a desire to make improvements in your life in the areas of work, school, and/or relationships
- Have difficulties reaching goals
Ask your provider for more information if you’re interested!
Contact Information and Office Hours
Address:
- Hines VA
5000 S. 5th Avenue
Building 13, 1st Floor
Hines, IL 60141
Phone:
Office Hours:
- Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Additional Resources
- National Alliance on Mental Illness
- Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance
- Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance
- National Center for PTSD
- Make the Connection
- American Legion Department of Illinois
- Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Illinois
- Help Heal Veterans
- Forest Preserves
- National Empowerment Center
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
- Caregiver Support Hub
- VA Mobile Mental Health App Store