Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center

PRRC is for people with serious mental illness diagnoses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, severe depression, or severe PTSD who want to make positive changes in their lives. We work closely with participants to help you define what you want out of life, break these goals down into manageable steps, and learn the necessary skills to achieve these goals. PRRC is considered an intensive outpatient Behavioral Health program where participants can expect to engage in services 1-5 days per week.

The program is primarily classroom-based and participants can expect small class sizes of no more than 12 participants per class. You will also work with a provider, called a Recovery Coach, to create your own personal recovery plan (a list of goals, steps and resources) aimed at helping you reach your goals.

Engaging in meaningful, community-based activities (e.g., going shopping, visiting museums, going out to eat, etc.) is an integral part of our program mission and our services are designed to help you get out and enjoy your community. You’ll be invited to practice your new skills in a supportive environment out in the community, often with the support of your fellow peers, a Peer Support, and/or your own Recovery Coach. Participants have the flexibility to participate in classes and recovery coaching sessions in-person, by video, or a combination of both.