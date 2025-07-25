James Doelling

In his role, Director Doelling oversees the delivery of healthcare to more than 46,000 Veterans living in the surrounding 10-county area of Illinois, and is responsible for an operating budget of $800 million and a workforce of approximately 4,400 employees. Hines includes a 273-bed hospital and a 210-bed Community Living Center as well as six outpatient clinics.

Prior to being appointed Director at Hines VA, he served as the Medical Center Director at the Battle Creek VA. He led, managed, and directed the planning and evaluation of healthcare services, as well as administrative and supporting operations for the medical center in the western part of Michigan, covering a 22-county geographic area with approximately 45,000 enrolled Veterans.

He has more than 35 years of healthcare experience and over 20 years with VA. He has held a series of Nursing leadership roles at the VAMC in Providence, Rhode Island, VA Boston Health Care System and Hines VA Hospital before being named Associate Director, PCS/Nurse Executive in Los Angeles, where he served for three years. He has a Master of Science degree in Organizational Management from Springfield College in Boston, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

He serves as the Chairperson for the VHA Senior Executive Orientation Program. He is the Chairperson for the VISN 12 HRO Committee and Chairperson of the VISN 12 Veteran Experience sub Committee.