“Get your masks!” Hines patient donates handmade masks for Nurses Day
“Happy Nurses Day! Come get your masks,” Tommy Howe says as he pushes a wheelchair loaded with 150 homemade face masks and carnations through Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital.
Welcome to Hines VA's New Website
Great news! Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital just launched a new website that gives patients better service and an easier online experience.
Let It Ring - Cancer Patient's Final Treatment Ends with a Victory Bell
For eight weeks, Anthony J. Thomas battled throat cancer at suburban Chicago’s Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, hoping to make it through a diagnosis that claims thousands of American lives each year.