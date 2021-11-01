 Skip to Content

“Get your masks!” Hines patient donates handmade masks for Nurses Day

“Happy Nurses Day! Come get your masks,” Tommy Howe says as he pushes a wheelchair loaded with 150 homemade face masks and carnations through Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital.

Air Force Veteran donates handmade masks

Welcome to Hines VA's New Website

Great news! Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital just launched a new website that gives patients better service and an easier online experience.

Hines VA New Website is Optimized for Mobile Users

Let It Ring - Cancer Patient's Final Treatment Ends with a Victory Bell

For eight weeks, Anthony J. Thomas battled throat cancer at suburban Chicago’s Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, hoping to make it through a diagnosis that claims thousands of American lives each year.

Anthony J. Thomas rings the victory bell, signaling the end of his successful radiation treatment against throat cancer, June 14, 2021, at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital
