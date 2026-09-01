The Myron E. Rubnitz, M.D. School of Medical Laboratory Science Program at VA Hines Hospital is designed to help prepare students for Medical Laboratory Scientist (MLS) certification upon completion of the program.

Established in 1974, the Medical Laboratory Science Program, consists of 11 months of clinical education beginning the first week of August. All sciences courses at Hines have a didactic and a practical component; this enables the student to learn the theory of procedures, gain experience in performing those procedures and make clinical correlations from the laboratory data generated.

The Program is accredited by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS), 5600 N. River Road, Suite 720, Rosemont, IL 60018, 773-714-8880.

The Program is affiliated with the following academic institutions: Benedictine University, Bradley University, Eastern Illinois University, Elmhurst University, Purdue University, St. Mary’s University of Minnesota, University of St. Francis, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point, Western Illinois University and Winona State University.

Students currently enrolled in the Medical Technology (Medical/Clinical Laboratory Science) curriculum at one of these schools are eligible to complete their senior year at Hines, but placement is not guaranteed. Applicants who already have a baccalaureate degree will also be considered, provided they meet the admission requirements.

All Program policies and procedures, including those related to progression through the program, disciplinary action, conduct, contingency plans, non-discrimination practices, record retention, etc. are available from the Program Director upon request.

VA educational programs admit students in accordance with national non-discrimination policies.