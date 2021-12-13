Myron E. Rubnitz, M.D. School of Medical Laboratory Science

Prerequisites

A student must have completed at least 90 semester hours (or equivalent) accepted by our affiliated universities and must be approved for application by that university. Alternatively, the student may have a baccalaureate degree and thus be eligible for application within seven years. If more than seven years have elapsed, academic preparation must be updated. Prerequisite courses include chemistry (l6 semester hours including organic or biochemistry); biology (l6 semester hours including microbiology and immunology); mathematics (l semester of college level math); physics and statistics are recommended.

Coursework

All science courses at Hines have a didactic and a practical component; this enables the student to learn the theory of procedures, gain experience in performing those procedures, and make clinical correlations from the laboratory data which is generated. The student will learn a wide variety of procedures and will be expected to become proficient in the performance and understanding of all commonly performed laboratory procedures.

Clinical Chemistry I (5 hours)

Theory and practice of analytical biochemistry as applied to pathologic states, methodology and instrumentation. Statistics are applied to reagent preparation, result determination and quality control. Includes clinical significance.

Clinical Chemistry II (3 hours)

Theory & practice of analytical biochemistry as applied to specialized tests for drugs, endocrine function, and blood gas analysis. The relation of clinical testing, including Molecular Biology techniques, to disease states is also included.

Clinical Hematology (5 hours)

Study of the origin, development, morphology, physiology, & pathophysiology of the formed elements of the blood and bone marrow. Manual & automated methods of cell counting, differentiation & other special hematological procedures on blood & body fluids used in disease diagnosis.

Clinical Hemostasis (2 hour)

Study of the platelet, vascular, coagulation, & fibrinolytic systems. Testing procedures & the application of the principles of hemostasis as related to disease states & therapeutic monitoring are also included.

Clinical Immunohematology (4 hours)

Study of red cell antigen-antibody systems, antibody screening & identification, compatibility testing & immunopathologic conditions. Also included are donor requirements & blood component preparation & hemotherapy.

Clinical Immunology (3 hours)

Study of the principles of the protective & adversive aspects of the cellular & humoral immune responses, theory & performance of test procedures based on antigen-antibody reactions & clinical significance of test results are included.

Clinical Microbiology I (6 hours)

Theory and practice of the isolation and identification of pathogenic bacteria and mycobacteria in clinical specimens through cultures, morphology, biochemical and/or serological reactions and their drug susceptibility. The relation of clinical testing to disease states is also included.

Clinical Microbiology II (1 hour)

Theory and practice of the isolation and identification of fungi, parasites and viruses utilizing morphological, cultural, biochemical and serological methods. The relation of clinical testing to disease states and epidemiology as it applies to microbiology is also included.

Clinical Microscopy (1-2 hours)

Theory and practice of biochemical analyses and microscopic examination of urine and other body fluids. Includes clinical significance of lab data.

Special Topics in Clinical Laboratory Science (l hour)

An overview of medical ethics, patient approach, the theory and practice of phlebotomy techniques, laboratory safety, applications of laboratory computer systems and independent clinical research and development. Management and Education may also be included in this course for some affiliate partners.

Clinical Management and Education (l hour)

An introduction to the principles and theory of management and education as related to the clinical laboratory. The special job responsibilities of the medical laboratory scientist in management and education are addressed.

***Course titles and hours may vary at affiliated colleges and universities.