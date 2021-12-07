Pharmacy Residency Programs
The Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital Pharmacy Residency Programs are designed to offer pharmacy residents an opportunity to advance their knowledge and skills. Our Facility offers training programs for PGY-1 Pharmacy Residents, along with PGY-2 residencies in Infectious Diseases and Health-System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership.
The Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago and is minutes away from entertainment, culture, and diversity. Hines currently operates approximately 500 beds, including acute care and nursing home beds. In addition to offering primary, extended, and specialty care at our main Hospital, Hines operates community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) in Aurora, Hoffman Estates, Joliet, Kankakee, LaSalle, and Oak Lawn. Hines is institutionally affiliated with Loyola University of Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine.
By combining cutting-edge technology with comprehensive clinical services, Hines Pharmacy Service continuously seeks new ways of improving patient care. Clinical Pharmacy Specialists with a Scope of Practice provide direct-patient care clinical services (disease state/medication management) within the following areas: Acute Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Nutrition Support, Infectious Diseases, Geriatrics (Long Term Care/Home Based Primary Care), Anticoagulation, Nephrology, Ambulatory Care General Medicine, Mental Health, Oncology, Solid Organ Transplant, and Women’s Health. Examples of other clinical services include but are not limited to: Pharmacokinetic monitoring, medication use evaluation, pharmacoeconomics, and overall monitoring to provide optimal pharmaceutical patient care.
Hines PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency is ASHP Accredited and was established in 1999. While the program requires core pharmacy practice components, it also allows for flexibility in order for the resident to customize the program toward his/her interests. The resident will be working with pharmacists both within the outpatient and inpatient pharmacies as well as in clinics and on the patient care floors. By combining direct clinical services with staffing responsibilities, the resident will be exposed to a complete picture of modern pharmacy practice.
Mission Statement for Pharmacy Service
To provide excellent, safe, and cost-effective pharmaceutical care that improves the quality of life of our Veterans. This is accomplished by maintaining a long history of, and expansion into new pharmacy clinical services, encouraging collaboration through teamwork, providing superior customer service to all stakeholders, valuing our employees, being dedicated to the training and recruitment of pharmacist trainees, efficiently utilizing resources, and streamlining communication.
Vision Statement for Pharmacy Service
The Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital Pharmacy Service will serve as an employer of choice and will be committed to providing consistent excellence in quality and safety through progressive and patient-centered Pharmacy Services across the continuum of a Veteran’s care.
Statement of Values for Pharmacy Service
The Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital Pharmacy Service values excellence and Veteran Centric care, honesty and integrity, commitment to teaching and mentoring, diversity and inclusion, respect and teamwork, innovation and research, professionalism, and compassion.
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program
The Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program is an ASHP accredited program that began in 1999. The program targets core areas of pharmacy practice, with focus on a well-rounded experience providing ambulatory care, an integrated inpatient/outpatient team approach to patient care, and experience in specialty programs. The program accommodates for individual experience and specific areas of interest. The resident is exposed to quality assurance and medication use evaluation activities and participates in formulary management. The resident participates in training Pharm.D. candidates. Each resident conducts a major project as well as presents at the Illinois Pharmacy Resident Conference.
Applicant Requirements
- US Citizenship
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an ACPE Accredited College of Pharmacy or equivalent experience
Eligible for licensure to practice pharmacy in one of the states or territories of the United States or District of Columbia on or before September 30th
Application Information
- Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital utilizes the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) to gather application materials and also participates in the ASHP Resident Matching Program (administered by National Matching Services, Inc).
- All application materials should be submitted through the PhORCAS site at https://portal.phorcas.org by 1/2/2022. If you need assistance with starting your PhORCAS application or managing your PhORCAS account go to PhORCAS - ASHP
- Application materials include:
- PhORCAS application
- Resume or Curriculum Vitae
- Personal statement/letter of interest
- College of Pharmacy transcripts
- Three (3) letters of recommendation
- All applicants must register for the Match. It’s recommended to register for the Match by 12/31/21, but the latest you can register (to be included in Phase I of the match) is by 3/3/2022. You can register for the Match by going to National Matching Services (natmatch.com).
- The National Matching Services (NMS) Code for Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital PGY-1 residency is 166813
- You can search the residency directory here Residency Directory (ashp.org)
PGY-1 Program Brochure
Click the link below to see an overview of our PGY-1 program, the core and elective rotations available, and other useful information!
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency FAQs
Review the document below to see the frequently asked questions about our PGY-1 Residency Program, where our former residents went after residency, our Hospital, and the Chicagoland area.
Pharmacy Preceptor Biographies
We have preceptors integrated into many different areas around our Hospital, and many of whom completed their residency training at the Hines VA. Please review the below to see a current list of preceptors, their training, and their pharmacy and non-pharmacy interests.
Nick Burge, PharmD, BCPS
PGY-1 Residency Program Director
5000 S. Fifth Ave (119)
Hines, IL 60141
Nicholas.Burge@va.gov
Frank Svete, PharmD, BCPS
PGY-2 Residency Program Coordinator
5000 S. Fifth Ave (119)
Hines, IL 60141
Frank.Svete@va.gov
PGY-2 Infectious Diseases Residency Program
The purpose of this residency is to provide comprehensive learning experiences in a variety of Infectious Diseases-related areas to afford the resident(s) opportunity to advance and solidify their Infectious Diseases pharmacotherapy knowledgebase to qualify for an Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Specialist position upon graduation. Specifically, the resident will develop skills and abilities in Antimicrobial Stewardship, HIV/AIDS pharmacotherapy and general infectious diseases that will enable him/her to contribute both clinically and academically to the field of Infectious Diseases pharmacy practice. The resident will have the opportunity to be involved in the care of various infectious disease states in diverse patient populations, including acute care, surgical care, medical intensive care, spinal cord injury, and long-term care.
Please see below to learn more about our program, the major projects our residents have previously completed, and an overview of the rotations, projects, and structure of the year.
Ursula Patel, PharmD, BCPS, BCIDP, AAHIVP
Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Residency Program Director, PGY-2 Infectious Diseases
5000 S. Fifth Ave (119)
Hines, IL 60141
Ursula.Patel@va.gov
PGY-2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership
The purpose of this residency program is to provide the pharmacist with a broad range of experience in pharmacy management and leadership under the coordination of a proven pharmacy management team. The training will be hands-on, experiential learning with an emphasis on the adult learning model and development of self-assessment by the resident, with guidance and constructive, frequent feedback from the Residency Program Director and a qualified team of preceptors.
Our program builds upon PGY-1 residency graduates’ competence in the delivery of patient-centered care and in pharmacy operational services to prepare residents who can assume high-level managerial, supervisory, and leadership responsibilities.
Please see below to learn more about the program, rotations, and timeline for application.
Elizabeth Stone, PharmD
Chief of Pharmacy
PGY-2 HSPAL Residency Program Director
5000 S. Fifth Ave (119)
Hines, IL 60141
Elizabeth.Stone1@va.gov
Meet Our Residents
Each year Hines VA selects a prized group of applicants from across the United States, and this year is no exception. Follow the link below to learn more about 2021-2022's Pharmacy Programs Residents.