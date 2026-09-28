Pharmacy Residency Programs
The Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital Pharmacy Residency Programs are designed to offer pharmacy residents an opportunity to advance their knowledge and skills. Our Facility offers training programs for PGY1 Pharmacy Residents, along with PGY2 residencies in Infectious Diseases and Health-System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership.
The Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago and is minutes away from entertainment, culture, and diversity. Hines currently operates approximately 500 beds, including acute care and nursing home beds. In addition to offering primary, extended, and specialty care at our main Hospital, Hines operates community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) in Aurora, Hoffman Estates, Joliet, Kankakee, LaSalle, and Oak Lawn. Hines is institutionally affiliated with Loyola University of Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine.
By combining cutting-edge technology with comprehensive clinical services, Hines Pharmacy Service continuously seeks new ways of improving patient care. Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners with a Scope of Practice provide direct-patient care clinical services (disease state/medication management) within the following areas: Acute Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Nutrition Support, Infectious Diseases, Geriatrics (Long Term Care/Home Based Primary Care), Anticoagulation, Nephrology, Ambulatory Care General Medicine, Mental Health, Oncology, Solid Organ Transplant, and Women’s Health. Examples of other clinical services include but are not limited to: Pharmacokinetic monitoring, medication use evaluation, pharmacoeconomics, and overall monitoring to provide optimal pharmaceutical patient care.
Pharmacy Service Mission and Goals
Mission Statement for Pharmacy Service
To provide excellent, safe, and cost-effective pharmaceutical care that improves the quality of life of our Veterans. This is accomplished by maintaining a long history of, and expansion into new pharmacy clinical services, encouraging collaboration through teamwork, providing superior customer service to all stakeholders, valuing our employees, being dedicated to the training and recruitment of pharmacist trainees, efficiently utilizing resources, and streamlining communication.
Vision Statement for Pharmacy Service
The Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital Pharmacy Service will serve as an employer of choice and will be committed to providing consistent excellence in quality and safety through progressive and patient-centered Pharmacy Services across the continuum of a Veteran’s care.
Statement of Values for Pharmacy Service
The Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital Pharmacy Service values excellence and Veteran Centric care, honesty and integrity, commitment to teaching and mentoring, diversity and inclusion, respect and teamwork, innovation and research, professionalism, and compassion.
Statement of Values for Pharmacy Residency Programs
Hines Pharmacy Residency Programs believe in diversity as our greatest source of strength. We strive to reach as wide a candidate pool as possible through a broad range of virtual and in-person recruitment events. No matter your background, if you are inspired by our mission of advancing the care of veterans through progressive pharmacy practice, we encourage you to apply.
Residency Application Information
GENERAL REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL RESIDENCY CANDIDATES TO TRAIN AT HINES VA
- You can find detailed information on requirements for appointment to the VA here: Am I Eligible? Checklist for VA HPTs (link: https://department.va.gov/vha/academic-affiliations/resources/health-professions-trainees/eligibility-and-forms/). We encourage all candidates to review this in detail.
- Please be aware, in particular of the following:
- Drug-Free Workplace: Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are not drug-tested prior to receiving an appointment; however certain HPTs are subject to random drug testing throughout the entire VA appointment period. HPTs sign an acknowledgement form stating awareness of this practice.
- Fingerprint Screening and Background Investigation: HPTs will be fingerprinted and undergo screenings and background investigations. A VA Human Resources Security Specialist will determine suitability. Additional details can be found here .(link: https://www.archives.gov/federal-register/codification/executive-order/10450.html)
- Health Requirements:
- As a condition of appointment, HPTs must:
- furnish evidence or a self-certification that they are physically and mentally fit to perform the essential functions of the training program
- have up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). (link: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines-adults/recommended-vaccines/index.html )
- have undergone baseline tuberculosis (TB) screening and testing per CDC health care personnel guidelines (for direct VA-paid HPTs, this means within 90 days of Offer and Acceptance.) (link: https://www.cdc.gov/tb-healthcare-settings/hcp/screening-testing/baseline-testing.html?CDC_AAref_Val=https://www.cdc.gov/tb/topic/testing/healthcareworkers.htm)
- Immunizations: VA employees and HPTs are expected and will need to attest to being up to date with multiple vaccines, including influenza
- As a condition of appointment, HPTs must:
- Drug-Free Workplace: Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are not drug-tested prior to receiving an appointment; however certain HPTs are subject to random drug testing throughout the entire VA appointment period. HPTs sign an acknowledgement form stating awareness of this practice.
- Please be aware, in particular of the following:
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL RESIDENCY CANDIDATES
- US Citizenship
- PharmD from an ACPE Accredited College of Pharmacy or equivalent experience
- PhORCAS Application
- For more information go to PhORCAS-ASHP (link: https://www.ashp.org/phorcas?loginreturnUrl=SSOCheckOnly)
- College of Pharmacy Transcripts
- Curriculum Vitae
- Letter of Interest
- 3 Letters of Recommendation
- Registration for the National Matching Services
- For more information go to National Matching Services (link: https://natmatch.com/)
- PhORCAS Application
- PharmD from an ACPE Accredited College of Pharmacy or equivalent experience
ADDITIONAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS AND INFORMATION FOR PGY1 RESIDENCY CANDIDATES
- Candidates must be eligible for licensure to practice pharmacy in one of the states or territories of the United States or the District of Columbia before or within 90 days of starting residency.
- Letters of Recommendation:
- Preferably from clinical rotation preceptors
- Letters of Recommendation:
ADDITIONAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS AND INFORMATION FOR PGY2 RESIDENCY CANDIDATES
- Successful completion of an ASHP Accredited PGY1 Residency is required
- Letters of Recommendation:
- Preferably 2 from clinical preceptors and 1 from the PGY1 Residency Program Director
- Letters of Recommendation:
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
PGY1 RESIDENCY PROGRAM GENERAL INFORMATION
The Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is an ASHP accredited program that began in 1999. The program targets core areas of pharmacy practice, with a focus on a well-rounded experience providing ambulatory care, an integrated inpatient/outpatient team approach to patients care, and experience in specialty programs. The program accommodates for individual experience and specific areas of interest.
- What types of activities is the resident exposed to?
- Quality assurance and medication use evaluation activities
- Formulary management
- Teaching of PharmD candidates
- Major project completion & presentation at the Illinois Pharmacy Resident Conference
- Is the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program ASHP accredited?
- Yes. We were awarded full accreditation of 8 years by ASHP in 2022.
- How many residents are being recruited?
- Five
- What is the annual salary for PGY1 residents?
- $54,994
- What are some of the benefits offered to PGY1 residents?
- Insurance options (including medical, dental, vision, and life)
- 11 paid holidays, 13 vacation days and 13 sick days
- Medical Library with electronic journal access
- Free 24-hour access to the employee gym
- Quality assurance and medication use evaluation activities
PGY1 RESIDENCY CONTACT INFORMATION
Nick Super, PharmD, BCACP
PGY1 Residency Program Director
5000 S. Fifth Ave (119)
Hines, IL 60141
Nicholas.Super2@va.gov
Frank Svete, PharmD
PGY1 Residency Program Coordinator
5000 S. Fifth Ave (119)
Hines, IL 60141
Frank.Svete@va.gov
PGY1 Program Brochure
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency FAQs
PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency Program
PGY2 ID RESIDENCY PROGRAM PURPOSE AND DESCRIPTION
Purpose:
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
Description:
This 12-month residency program is designed to provide comprehensive learning experiences in a variety of Infectious Diseases-related areas to afford the resident(s) the opportunity to advance and solidify their Infectious Diseases pharmacotherapy knowledge base in order to qualify for an Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner position upon graduation. Specifically, the resident will develop skills and abilities in Antimicrobial Stewardship, HIV/AIDS pharmacotherapy and general infectious diseases that will enable him/her to contribute both clinically and academically to the field of Infectious Diseases pharmacy practice. The resident will have the opportunity to be involved in the care of various infectious disease states in diverse patient populations, including acute care, surgical care, medical intensive care, spinal cord injury, and long-term care.
PGY2 ID RESIDENCY ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
- Please see below to learn more about our program
- Get to know our PGY2 ID program! (link : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1om0raC7SBTB2Fod1mXGoAyciqGiWUa6z/view)
PGY2 ID RESIDENCY CONTACT INFORMATION
Ursula Patel, PharmD, BCIDP
Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Residency Program Director, PGY2 Infectious Diseases
5000 S. Fifth Ave (119)
Hines, IL 60141
Ursula.Patel@va.gov
PGY2 Infectious Diseases Program Brochure
PGY2 Infectious Disease Overview and Structure
PGY2 Health-Systems Pharmacy Administration and Leadership
PGY2 HSPAL RESIDENCY PROGRAM PURPOSE
Purpose:
The purpose of this residency program is to provide the pharmacist with a broad range of experience in pharmacy management and leadership under the coordination of a proven pharmacy management team. The training will be hands-on, experiential learning with an emphasis on the adult learning model and development of self-assessment by the resident, with guidance and constructive, frequent feedback from the Residency Program Director and a qualified team of preceptors.
Our program builds upon PGY1 residency graduates’ competence in the delivery of patient-centered care and in pharmacy operational services to prepare residents who can assume high-level managerial, supervisory, and leadership responsibilities.
PGY2 HSPAL RESIDENCY CONTACT INFORMATION
Elizabeth Stone, PharmD
Chief of Pharmacy
PGY2 HSPAL Residency Program Director
5000 S. Fifth Ave (119)
Hines, IL 60141
Elizabeth.Stone1@va.gov
Manali Szynkarek, PharmD
Pharmacoeconomics Program Manager
PGY2 HSPAL Residency Program Coordinator
Manali.Szynkarek@va.gov
PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Brochure
Additional Program Information
Meet Our Residents
Each year Hines VA welcomes new residents to join our program, with former residents coming from all over the United States. Follow the link below to learn more about the 2026-2027 Pharmacy Residents.
Pharmacy Preceptor Biographies
We have preceptors integrated into many different areas around our Hospital, and many of whom completed their residency training at the Hines VA. Please review the below to see a current list of preceptors, their training, and their pharmacy and non-pharmacy interests.
COMING SOON
Recent Graduates
Where are they now?
Open House
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital Pharmacy Residency Program invites you to join us for a virtual open house on Thursday, November 19, 2026, 6 - 7 p.m. CST, to learn more about our pharmacy residency programs (PGY1 & PGY2), residents and practice.