Mission Statement for Pharmacy Service

To provide excellent, safe, and cost-effective pharmaceutical care that improves the quality of life of our Veterans. This is accomplished by maintaining a long history of, and expansion into new pharmacy clinical services, encouraging collaboration through teamwork, providing superior customer service to all stakeholders, valuing our employees, being dedicated to the training and recruitment of pharmacist trainees, efficiently utilizing resources, and streamlining communication.

Vision Statement for Pharmacy Service

The Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital Pharmacy Service will serve as an employer of choice and will be committed to providing consistent excellence in quality and safety through progressive and patient-centered Pharmacy Services across the continuum of a Veteran’s care.

Statement of Values for Pharmacy Service

The Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital Pharmacy Service values excellence and Veteran Centric care, honesty and integrity, commitment to teaching and mentoring, diversity and inclusion, respect and teamwork, innovation and research, professionalism, and compassion.

Statement of Values for Pharmacy Residency Programs

Hines Pharmacy Residency Programs believe in diversity as our greatest source of strength. We strive to reach as wide a candidate pool as possible through a broad range of virtual and in-person recruitment events. No matter your background, if you are inspired by our mission of advancing the care of veterans through progressive pharmacy practice, we encourage you to apply.