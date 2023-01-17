Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program

Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital (Hines) is located 12-miles west of downtown Chicago, sits on a 147-acre campus that offers primary, extended, and specialty care services within the VA Great Lakes Network and Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 12 of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Hines was the first VA to be named after a person and is the largest in the state of Illinois and treats approximately 57,000 Veterans.

The hospital has a rich history of providing quality care to our nation’s heroes, and recently celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021. Hines is a 1A complexity teaching hospital that offers comprehensive inpatient, outpatient, long-term care (LTC), and residential services. The facility operates a 483-bed hospital, with specialized services, including Spinal Cord Injury, Blind Rehabilitation, Polytrauma, hospice and palliative care, medical oncology, radiation oncology, acute rehabilitation, interventional cardiac catheter lab, GI lab, Community Living Center, and more.

Specialty surgical services such as bariatric surgery, kidney transplant, orthopedic, urology, neurosurgery, and cardiovascular, among others with state-of-the-art surgical robots and operating rooms. Hines offers robust mental health services, including inpatient psychiatric unit, Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (SARRTP), outpatient mental health clinics, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Opiate Treatment Program (OTP), and integrated mental health care within Primary Care services.

In addition to the main hospital campus with primary care and specialty clinics, Hines has six Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs). The outpatient clinics are located in Kankakee, Hoffman Estates, Oak Lawn, Aurora, LaSalle, and Joliet areas.