Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology

Hines (Chicago-area) VA Hospital
Neuropsychology (Adult Clinical) Postdoctoral Fellowship
Located in the greater Chicago area, HVAH is accepting applications for a 2-year postdoctoral residency for the September 2022-August 2024 training period. This fellowship is best suited for candidates with a primary interest in clinical work, although research opportunities at Hines VA are possible. This program will participate in the National Match that is organized by APPCN for 2022.
The focus will be advanced clinical training in neuropsychology, with fellowship experiences shaped by INS/APA Division 40 and Houston Conference guidelines for postdoctoral training. Fellows will complete major rotations with the four board-certified clinical neuropsychologists, spanning experiences in 1) Outpatient Neuropsychology, 2) Inpatient Neuropsychology Consultation, and 3) TBI/Polytrauma. Minor rotations include group interventions with mild neurocognitive impairment patients and veterans with moderate to severe TBI, along with work with our neuropsychologist on a spinal cord injury unit in the second year. Fellows will participate in our weekly Neuropsychology seminar (which includes formal didactic presentations, clinical case presentations and journal club) and other disciplines’ grand rounds (e.g., Neurology, Psychiatry) as able. In addition, fellows will be involved in a formal neuroanatomy course. About 75% of the fellow’s time will be allocated to clinical activities, while the remaining 25% of time will be dedicated to education, research opportunities, program development, and administrative projects.
Yearly stipend is $51,385, plus 13 days of vacation leave and 13 days of available sick leave, in addition to the 10 annual federal holidays. Health and life insurance coverage is available.
Please complete all application materials per the Applications Instructions pdf to the right. Please contact David Kinsinger, PhD, ABPP-CN with any questions: david.kinsinger@va.gov
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to: Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation, American Psychological Association, 750 First Street, N.E., Washington, DC 20002-4242, Phone: 202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org / Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation