Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology

The focus will be advanced clinical training in neuropsychology, with fellowship experiences shaped by INS/APA Division 40 and Houston/Minnesota Conference guidelines for postdoctoral training. Fellows will complete major rotations with the four board-certified clinical neuropsychologists (and one in process of board-certification), spanning experiences in 1) Outpatient Neuropsychology, 2) Inpatient Neuropsychology Consultation, and 3) TBI/Polytrauma. Minor rotations (usually 1d/w) include group interventions with aging patients with neurocognitive disorder and their caregivers, and possible opportunities to work in assessment and treatment outside of our neuropsychology service (e.g., with a Geropsychologist on a residential unit, with a Rehabilitation/Neuropsychologist on an inpatient acute medical rehabilitation unit).

Fellows will participate in our weekly Neuropsychology seminar (which includes formal didactic presentations, clinical case presentations and journal club) and other disciplines’ grand rounds (e.g., Neurology, Psychiatry) as able. About 75% of the fellow’s time will be allocated to clinical activities, while the remaining 25% of time will be dedicated to education, research opportunities, program development, and administrative projects.

Yearly stipend is currently $59,539 ($62,756 in the second year), plus 13 days of vacation leave and 13 days of available sick leave, in addition to the 11 annual federal holidays. Health and life insurance coverage is available.

Please complete all application materials via the APPA CAS portal.

Please contact David Kinsinger, PhD, ABPP-CN with any questions: david.kinsinger@va.gov