Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology
Located in the greater Chicago area, HVAH is accepting applications for a 2-year postdoctoral residency for the August 2026-August 2028 training period. This fellowship is best suited for candidates with a primary interest in clinical work, although research opportunities at Hines VA are possible. This program will participate in the National Match that is organized by APPCN for 2026.
The focus will be advanced clinical training in neuropsychology, with fellowship experiences shaped by INS/APA Division 40 and Houston/Minnesota Conference guidelines for postdoctoral training. Fellows will complete major rotations with the four board-certified clinical neuropsychologists (and one in process of board-certification), spanning experiences in 1) Outpatient Neuropsychology, 2) Inpatient Neuropsychology Consultation, and 3) TBI/Polytrauma. Minor rotations (usually 1d/w) include group interventions with aging patients with neurocognitive disorder and their caregivers, and possible opportunities to work in assessment and treatment outside of our neuropsychology service (e.g., with a Geropsychologist on a residential unit, with a Rehabilitation/Neuropsychologist on an inpatient acute medical rehabilitation unit).
Fellows will participate in our weekly Neuropsychology seminar (which includes formal didactic presentations, clinical case presentations and journal club) and other disciplines’ grand rounds (e.g., Neurology, Psychiatry) as able. About 75% of the fellow’s time will be allocated to clinical activities, while the remaining 25% of time will be dedicated to education, research opportunities, program development, and administrative projects.
Yearly stipend is currently $59,539 ($62,756 in the second year), plus 13 days of vacation leave and 13 days of available sick leave, in addition to the 11 annual federal holidays. Health and life insurance coverage is available.
Please complete all application materials via the APPA CAS portal.
Please contact David Kinsinger, PhD, ABPP-CN with any questions: david.kinsinger@va.gov
Accreditation
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to: Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation, American Psychological Association, 750 First Street, N.E., Washington, DC 20002-4242, Phone:
About Hines VA Hospital
Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, in suburban Chicago, is one of the largest and most diversified medical and surgical hospitals in the Department of Veterans Affairs system and is the largest VA facility in Illinois. Hines is located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago, on a 147-acre campus.
The hospital is a tertiary referral center with many specialty services, including some that serve a large U.S. regional area. Hines operates 483 hospital beds and completed more than 850,000 patient visits per year, serving more than 57,000 Veterans.
The facility oversees six community based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) located in Aurora, Hoffman Estates, Joliet, Kankakee, LaSalle, and Oak Lawn.
There are 4,296 employees who dedicate their time to taking care of our nation’s heroes. Hines offers primary, extended and specialty care and serves as a tertiary care referral center (Level 1-A) for VISN 3 (Formerly called VISN 12).
Specialized clinical programs include Blind Rehabilitation, Spinal Cord Injury, Neurosurgery, Radiation Therapy and Cardiovascular Surgery, Spinal Cord Injury Residential Care Facility, Geriatrics, Extended Care Center, Amputation, Care and Treatment Program, Automated Fabrication of Mobility Aids services, Palliative and Hospice Care, and Interventional Radiology, Respite Care.
Hines also serves as the VISN 3 Polytrauma Network Site. Hines also has one of the largest research programs in the VA system, with approximately 550 projects, 175 investigators, and an estimated budget of $20,000,000 (VA and non-VA).
Hines VA Hospital Map