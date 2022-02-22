PSYCHOLOGY INTERNSHIP PROGRAM
Our Program attempts to recruit a diverse internship class through affording consideration to applicants’ diversity status, through formal non-discrimination policy, and through its clinical and didactic programming that demonstrates the strong value the Program places on diversity and multicultural competence. We try to ensure that our class is characterized by cultural and individual diversity as well as geographic and theoretical diversity. We strongly believe that a mix of students from various universities and demographic backgrounds makes for a rich training experience.
PSYCHOLOGY INTERNSHIP PROGRAM AT HINES VA HOSPITAL
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, in suburban Chicago, is one of the largest and most diversified medical and surgical hospitals in the Department of Veterans Affairs system. Hines is one of the flagship hospitals in the VA health care system, and is located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago, on a 147 acre campus. The hospital is a tertiary referral center with many specialty services, including some that serve a large U.S. regional area. Hines is authorized to operate 471 hospital beds, and logged over 631,000 outpatient visits last year. The hospital staff and students saw approximately 56,000 patients last year. Hines has one of the largest research programs in the VA system, with 553 projects, 159 investigators, and an estimated budget of approximately $20 million (VA and non-VA).
The units and patient programs served by Psychology Service include: Ambulatory Care/Primary Care, Blind Rehabilitation, Community-Based Outpatient Clinics, Community Living Center (Geriatric), Compensation and Pension, Emergency Department, General Medicine and Surgery, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program, Home Based Primary Care, Infectious Disease, Inpatient/Residential Rehabilitation Psychiatry, Managing Overweight/Obesity in Veterans Everywhere Program, Memory Disorders Clinic, Mental Health Clinic (Outpatient Psychiatry), Mental Health Intake Center, Mental Health Intensive Case Management, Mental Health Transplants, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Oak Park Vet Center, Patient Centered Medical Home Program, OEF/OIF Primary Care Psychology, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Polytrauma Program, Primary Care Mental Health Integration Program,
Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center, Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders, Substance Abuse (inpatient and residential), Traumatic Brain Injury Clinic, and Trauma Services Program.
Affiliations
Hines is institutionally affiliated with Loyola University of Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine, and also maintains affiliations with the University of Illinois-College of Medicine, Chicago, and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Loyola University Medical Center, which shares a campus with Hines, is one of the largest medical centers in the Chicago area, with 523 licensed beds on a 70-acre campus. Interns may follow one of several psychology rotations available at Loyola. Our internship program maintains an affiliation agreement with Loyola that allows interns to rotate there without any administrative difficulties.
Psychology Service Staff
The staff of Psychology Service is comprised of 56 doctoral-level psychologists, and two program assistants. The broad range of expertise, background and experience represented in the staff at Hines is also reflected in the diversity of their professional assignments throughout the hospital.
Most are involved in the training program as either major or secondary supervisors. Some supervisors hold faculty appointments at universities in the Chicago area and are active in funded research endeavors. Our ability to provide both broad-based generalist training in clinical core competencies and a tailored internship experience reflects our wealth of rotational placements and supervisors at Hines concurrent with a relatively small internship class.
Psychology Training Programs
Psychology has supported a psychology practicum program since 1947, and a Psychology Internship since 1950. The program has been formally accredited by APA since 1976. Seven interns are funded within our Internship Program this year. Psychology also maintains a postdoctoral fellowship training program in Clinical Psychology with five emphasis areas:
Trauma and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
Primary Care Mental Health Integration
Geropsychology & Integrated Care
LGBT Health Care
Inpatient Medical Care
