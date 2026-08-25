PSYCHOLOGY INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

The Hines VA Psychology Internship Training Program offers graduate students from APA, CPA, or PCSAS-Accredited programs a 12-month in-depth training experience. We believe that the best training to prepare today's interns for the demands of tomorrow's professional challenges consists of providing the highest quality learning experiences to enhance maximum proficiency in clinical work across socio-economic and cultural boundaries that can be adapted to a variety of settings. Toward this goal, the Hines Internship Program provides training experiences in the context of a broad exposure to both medical and psychiatric patients from a variety of backgrounds, with students choosing among up to 19 rotational options to best suit their training needs and goals.

The primary aim of the Hines VA Psychology Internship Training Program is to prepare interns for successful admission to competitive postdoctoral or entry-level professional positions. Training and proficiency across all nine profession-wide competencies identified in the American Psychological Association’s (APA) Standards of Accreditation in Health Service Psychology is strongly emphasized and integral to our aim.

Applications due: November 2, 2026.

We offer a stipend of $38,317

Tracks:

General Track (6 positions): The General Track is ideal for interns wanting to specialize in general mental health, health psychology, or a combination of the two.

Neuropsychology Track (1 position): The Neuropsychology Track is designed to offer specialized experiences in the areas of neuropsychological assessment and psychological intervention in adherence with the Houston Conference/Division 40 guidelines for training.

Please refer to our Brochure for a detailed description of our Internship Program and application requirements.

Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Phone:

E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: www.accreditation.apa.org/