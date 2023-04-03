National PIV Scheduler

Effective April 3, 2023, the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital’s PIV Office will be transitioning to a new National USAccess (PIV) Scheduling Tool. With this tool it is no longer a requirement to have a VA account to schedule PIV appointments, which streamlines the process of scheduling trainees and affiliates. They can now schedule themselves. Additionally, employees who were previously scheduled for appointments are not required to reschedule. Their appointments are already accounted for.