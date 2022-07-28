Now hiring RNs, LPNs and CNAs

Streamlined hiring: The Edward Hines Jr Hospital is hiring for critical medical positions like registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and certified nursing assistants (CNAs).

Work-life balance: As a federal employer, VA offers exceptional benefits. RNs earn 26 days of annual leave (paid time off), 13 sick days, and 11 paid federal holidays. Full-time LPNs and CNAs earn 13 days of annual leave (paid time off), 13 sick days and 11 paid federal holidays.

Practice at the top of your license with VA’s Professional Growth and Career Development opportunities: VA offers a wide range of nursing careers and provides cross-training to support career progression and staff development in different specialties within the hospital.

Hiring incentives: In addition to competitive pay, federal health insurance and life insurance, RNs, LPNs and CNAs may be eligible for up to $10,000 in hiring incentives, and may also qualify for loan forgiveness.

Find out how you can be a hero by serving our heroes. Send your resume to our nursing recruiters at Kimberley.Richmond@va.gov or Mary.Kenny2@va.gov. You can also call 708-202-2204 or 708-953-2460.