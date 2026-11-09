Honolulu Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, Service Members, and their families at no cost in a comfortable setting. Our services include counseling for the effects of various kinds of military trauma, information about VA services and benefits, and referral to community resources.
Location and contact information
Address
1680 Kapiolani Boulevard
Suite F-3
Honolulu, HI 96814-3700
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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We're open for in-person services. Telehealth services are available also.
Whether you call or walk-in, we will do our best to find out what your needs are and how to address them in a timely manner. We have counseling staff on duty during all business hours. If you contact the Vet Center Call Center when we are closed, the 24/7 Vet Center Call Center will take your call and we will reach out to you as soon as we open the next business day.
You may park on any level of the 1680 Kapiolani Center parking structure. Our staff will validate your parking ticket upon arrival. Public access to and from structure parking is through the 24 Hour Fitness reception area.
Free street-level parking is accessible from Kalauokalani Way at the rear of the 1680 Kapiolani Center building. Park in the marked Vet Center stalls.
Our office entrance is located on the street level just below 24 Hour Fitness gym.
For those using The Bus, there are bus stops within short walking distance from our office.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214), receipt of certain awards, deployment orders, other documents that show qualifying military service (request your military service records online). If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Vet Center Coffee Hour
We host a monthly coffee hour to provide information about Vet Center services, local VA & community resources. Call us at
Resources and Benefits Help
VA Regional Benefits Office comes monthly by appointment only for claims & benefits help. Catholic Charities Hawaii & Veterans Business Outreach Center join the Vet Center quarterly to provide resources. Call us for details.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Vet Center staff understand that the psychological effects of stress and trauma can have an impact on a person's relationships. Our counselors have a number of approaches to help strengthen family relationships when Veterans and Service Members are recovering from their military experiences.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
Grief counseling is available for family members of a Veteran who was receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty, and to family members of Veterans or service members who die by suicide.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Honolulu Vet Center offers counseling to eligible Veterans, active duty Service Members, members of the National Guard and Reserve, and their families. Readjustment counseling is offered to help people make a successful adjustment to life after traumatic military experiences.
Services include:
- Individual counseling to cope with personal changes caused by stressful or traumatic events in the military.
- Couples/marital/family counseling for relationship issues that are caused by military trauma.
- Group counseling to join with other service members and veterans dealing with similar readjustment issues in a safe, non-judgmental, and confidential setting.
Current groups available at the Honolulu Vet Center are:
- Combat Vet.
- Global War on Terror (GWOT) Veteran.
- Women's Trauma Skills.
- Vietnam Veteran.
- Paddling (with Malama Na Koa Outrigger Club)
New groups are added from time to time. Counseling services can be brief or as long as needed. If you are interested, please give us a call to speak with one of our counselors.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
Our Vet Center counselors are here to help you with safe and effective counseling approaches that respect and build on your strengths and resilience. Female and male counselors available.
We can also help you access other VA treatment programs for military sexual trauma.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
The Honolulu Vet Center provides counseling and support to Veterans, active duty Service Members, and members of the National Guard and Reserve who may be experiencing post-traumatic stress related to their military service.
If you want to find out more about post-traumatic stress or start treatment, give us a call to speak with one of our counselors. We use a variety of approaches to help individuals recover from trauma.
Counseling is provided in one-to-one, couples/family and/or group settings. Counseling services are free, confidential and can be as brief or as long as needed.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Honolulu Vet Center has a long tradition of recreation and creative arts therapy activities. These activities have been facilitated by our staff and by expert community providers. We have offered group activities such as creative writing, archery, tai chi, yoga, walking, art therapy, photography, guitar, surfing, and others. If you would like more information about what is currently available, please contact our office to speak with one of our staff.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Our counselors are sensitive to the issue of addictions and substance use when there is stress and trauma. We can help you decide what kind of help would be best for you at this time.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, press 1. Additionally, you can connect with qualified VA responders via:
- Chat online
- Text: 838255
We also encourage Veterans and Servicemembers to checkout VA's Mental health Apps for additional resources.
Honolulu Vet Center counselors are available for ongoing counseling needs. Please contact our office to explore services to address your mental health care.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Our staff are available to address basic questions about VA benefits, VA health care, and VA burial benefits. We can also refer you to services in the local community that may serve your needs best.
A VA Benefits Counselor from the Honolulu VA Regional Office is available by appointment to answer benefits questions and assist with the claim process on the third Friday of the month.
Visit VA Pacific Islands Healthcare System (VAPIHCS) for information about VA health care in the Pacific region.
Visit Honolulu Regional Office for VA benefits information relevant to Veterans in the Pacific region.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Our staff are available to attend community events where Veterans and families of Veterans may be in attendance. We can provide information and education to all Veterans and their families about benefits and services available at VA.
We are available for in-service informational brief to any community organizations/businesses, National Guard/Reserve Units, and Active Duty Units interested in learning about our services.
Please contact our office if your organization would like a Vet Center staff to attend an event or to provide an in-service informational brief.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
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The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
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The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.