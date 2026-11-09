Honolulu Vet Center

You may park on any level of the 1680 Kapiolani Center parking structure. Our staff will validate your parking ticket upon arrival. Public access to and from structure parking is through the 24 Hour Fitness reception area.

Free street-level parking is accessible from Kalauokalani Way at the rear of the 1680 Kapiolani Center building. Park in the marked Vet Center stalls.

Our office entrance is located on the street level just below 24 Hour Fitness gym.