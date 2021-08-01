Honolulu Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, Service Members, and their families at no cost in a comfortable setting. Our services include counseling for the effects of various kinds of military trauma, information about VA services and benefits, and referral to community resources.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Honolulu Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
We're currently open for telehealth and limited in-person services and we are screening all visitors for signs of COVID-19. We highly recommend using our telehealth services which are secure and effective.
Whether you call or walk-in, we will do our best to find out what your needs are and how to address them in a timely manner. We have counseling staff on duty during all business hours. If you contact the Vet Center Call Center when we are closed, we will reach out to you as soon as we open the next business day.
Free parking is accessible on Kalauokalani Way through the Storekeeper Self Storage entrance.
Use 1691 Kalauokalani Way on any GPS devices to easily locate our free parking stalls. Stalls are marked "Vet Center" for your convenience.
Additionally, you may park on any level at the 24 Hour Fitness parking garage. Our staff will validate your parking ticket upon arrival.
Our office entrance is located on the street level just below 24 Hour Fitness gym.
For those using The Bus, there are two bus stops near our office, one on each side of Kapi'olani Blvd near Atkinson Drive.
There's is also a Biki Station for those who bike. The Biki Station is located on Kapi'olani Blvd and Atkinson Drive just across the Hawaii Convention Center.
Our office is located just below the 24Hr Fitness gym on Kapi'olani Blvd.
We ask that you bring a copy of your DD214, or your Active Duty military ID if you are still on active duty.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don't have these documents on-hand, come in or give us a call and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Honolulu Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
More than counseling
Honolulu Vet Center offers activities to promote recovery from military trauma. We incorporate nature, exercise, sport, games, arts, community tours, social events and other group activities. Call us to see what is available.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Vet Center staff understand that the psychological effects of stress and trauma can have an impact on a person's family relationships. Our counselors have a number of approaches to help strengthen family relationships when Veterans and Service Members are recovering from their military experiences.
Our current counseling approaches include:
- Gottman Method.
- Solution Focused Counseling.
- Cognitive Behavioral Couples Therapy.
- Cognitive Behavioral Couples Therapy for PTSD.
Vet Center counseling records are kept separate from the VA healthcare system medical records. Counseling services can be as brief or as long as needed.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Bereavement counseling is available for family members after the death of an active duty Service Member or for family members/caregivers of a Veteran who was in counseling and also receiving hospice or similar care. Services are confidential and free.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Honolulu Vet Center offer counseling services to eligible Veterans, active duty Servicemembers, members of the National Guard and Reserve, and their families. Readjustment counseling is offered to help our clients make successful transitions in life after stressful or traumatic military events.
Services include:
- Individual counseling - to cope with personal changes caused by stressful or traumatic events in the military.
- Couples/marital/family counseling - for family issues that are related to military stressors or trauma and post-military readjustment.
- Group counseling services - to join with other service members and veterans dealing with similar readjustment issues in a safe, non-judgmental, and confidential setting.
Current on-going groups available at the Honolulu Vet Center are:
- Combat Vet Support.
- Global War on Terror (GWOT) Veteran.
- Women's Support Group.
- Women's Trauma Skills.
- Women's Resilience.
- Vietnam Veteran.
New and different groups are added from time to time. Counseling services can be brief or as long as needed. If you are interested in services, please give us a call to speak with one of our counselors.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our Vet Center counselors are here to help you with safe and effective counseling approaches that respect and build on your strengths and resilience. We can also help you access other VA treatment programs for military sexual trauma.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
The Honolulu Vet Center provides counseling and support to Veterans, active duty Service Members, and members of the National Guard and Reserve who may be experiencing post-traumatic stress related to their military service.
If you want to find out more about post-traumatic stress or start treatment, give us a call to speak with one of our counselors. We use a variety of approaches to help individuals recover from trauma including:
- Supportive counseling.
- Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT).
- Solution Focused Therapy.
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT).
- Acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT).
- Problem Solving Therapy.
- Mindfulness-based approaches.
Counseling is provided in one-to-one, couples/family and/or group settings. Counseling services are free, confidential and can be as brief or as long as needed.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Honolulu Vet Center has a long tradition of recreation and creative arts therapy activities. These activities have been facilitated by our staff and by expert community providers. We have offered group activities such as creative writing, archery, tai chi, yoga, walking, art therapy, photography, guitar, surfing, and others. If you would like more information about what is currently available, please contact our office to speak with one of our staff.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Our counselors are sensitive to the issue of addictions and substance use when there is stress and trauma. We can help you decide what kind of help would be best for you at this time.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the Veterans Crisis Line. Additionally, you can connect with qualified VA responders via:
- Chat online
- Text: 838255
We also encourage Veterans and Servicemembers to checkout VA's Mental health Apps for additional resources.
Honolulu Vet Center counselors are available for ongoing counseling needs. Please contact our office to explore services to address your mental health care.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Our staff are available to address questions regarding VA Benefits, VA Healthcare, and VA Burial benefits. We can provide appropriate referrals to point you to organizations and services in the community that may serve your needs best.
We host a VA benefits informational brief virtually currently done twice a month. In this briefing, Veterans and their families can expect to learn how to access VA benefits, navigate VA claim process, and be connected to appropriate Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) to best represent and guide Veterans on VA claims.
Visit VA Pacific Islands Healthcare System (VAPIHCS) for information about VA medical centers within the pacific area.
Visit Honolulu Regional Office for information relevant to local Veterans within the pacific area.
Please connect with one of our staff for assistance/referrals with community resources available to Veterans and their families. Services are free and strictly confidential.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Our staff are available to attend community events where Veterans and families of Veterans may be in attendance. We can provide information and education to all Veterans and their families about benefits and services available at VA.
We are available for in-service informational brief to any community organizations/businesses, National Guard/Reserve Units, and Active Duty Units interested in learning about our services.
Please contact our office if your organization would like a Vet Center staff to attend an event or to provide an in-service informational brief.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.