Honolulu Vet Center

We're currently open for telehealth and limited in-person services and we are screening all visitors for signs of COVID-19. We highly recommend using our telehealth services which are secure and effective.

Whether you call or walk-in, we will do our best to find out what your needs are and how to address them in a timely manner. We have counseling staff on duty during all business hours. If you contact the Vet Center Call Center when we are closed, we will reach out to you as soon as we open the next business day.