Locations

Main location

Honolulu Vet Center

Address

1680 Kapiolani Boulevard
Suite F-3
Honolulu, HI 96814-3700

Phone

Our logo is directly position below our front door

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Honolulu Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Honolulu Vet Center - Honolulu Community College

Located at

Honolulu Community College
874 Dillingham Blvd
Honolulu, HI 96817

Phone

HCC

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.