Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Honolulu Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Honolulu Vet Center - Honolulu Community College Located at Honolulu Community College 874 Dillingham Blvd Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions on Google Maps Phone 808-973-8387

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.