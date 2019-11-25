VA housing assistance
VA housing assistance can help Veterans, service members, and their surviving spouses to buy a home or refinance a loan. We also offer benefits and services to help you build, improve, or keep your current home. Find out how to apply for and manage the Veterans housing assistance benefits you've earned.
On this page
How do I get help if I'm homeless or at risk of becoming homeless?
We offer many programs and services that may help—including free health care and, in some cases, free limited dental care. We can also help you connect with resources in your community, like homeless shelters or faith-based organizations.
Find the support you need:
- Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877-424-3838) for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You’ll talk privately with a trained VA counselor for free.
- Contact your nearest VA medical center and ask to talk with the VA social worker. If you're a female Veteran, ask for the Women Veterans Program Manager.
Find the nearest VA medical center
Talk with someone right now:
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
Chat online with a trained VA staff member
Get VA home loan benefits
-
About VA home loan types
Learn how VA direct and VA-backed home loans work—and find out which loan type may be right for you.
-
Eligibility
Find out if you're eligible for a VA direct or VA-backed home loan, based on your service history and duty status.
-
How to apply for your Certificate of Eligibility
Get instructions for how to apply for your VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE)—and what to do next depending on your loan type.
-
VA home loan programs for surviving spouses
Find out if you're eligible and how to apply for a VA home loan COE as the surviving spouse of a Veteran or the spouse of a Veteran who is missing in action or being held as a prisoner of war.
-
Check your appeal status
Track the status of an open home loan COE appeal.
-
Having trouble making payments on a VA-backed mortgage?
Get help to avoid foreclosure if you're struggling to make your monthly mortgage payments.
-
A warning about home loan refinancing offers
Learn about the signs of misleading offers to refinance your VA-backed home loan, like claims that you can skip payments or get very low interest rates or other terms that sound too good to be true.
-
Home buying process for Veterans
Get more information about using your VA home loan benefit to buy a home.
-
VA loan funding fee
Find out if you'll need to pay this fee when using your home loan benefits.
-
Find a VA regional loan center
Look up contact information for your nearest regional loan center.
-
Find VA-acquired properties
Learn more about buying a home we've acquired because its VA direct or VA-backed home loan was terminated.
-
Guidance on natural disasters
Find out how to get help if you have a VA direct or VA-backed home loan or Specially Adapted Housing grant and your home was damaged by a natural disaster.
Get Veterans housing assistance grants
-
About disability housing grants for Veterans
Find out how to apply for a housing grant as a Veteran or service member with a service-connected disability.
-
Apply for a Specially Adapted Housing grant
Get financial help to make changes to your home to help you live more independently with a service-connected disability.
-
Check your SAH grant claim status
Track the status of an open claim for a Specially Adapted Housing grant.