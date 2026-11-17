Disability housing grants for Veterans

You may be able to get an SAH grant if you’re using the grant money to buy, build, or change your permanent home (a home you plan to live in for a long time) and you meet both of these requirements.

Both of these must be true:

You own or will own the home, and

You have a qualifying service-connected disability

Qualifying service-connected disabilities include:

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

The loss, or loss of use, of more than 1 limb

The loss, or loss of use, of a lower leg along with the residuals (lasting effects) of an organic (natural) disease or injury

Blindness in both eyes (with 20/200 visual acuity or less)

Certain severe burns

The loss, or loss of use, of 1 lower extremity (foot or leg) after September 11, 2001, which makes it so you can’t balance or walk without the help of braces, crutches, canes, or a wheelchair

Note: Only 120 Veterans and service members each fiscal year (FY) can qualify for a grant based on the loss of 1 extremity after September 11, 2001, as set by Congress. A fiscal year runs from October 1 through September 30. If you qualify for a grant in the current fiscal year but you can’t receive it because of the 120-grant limit, you may be able to receive this benefit in future years.