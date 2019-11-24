Disability housing grants for Veterans

You may be able to get an SAH grant if you’re using the grant money to buy, build, or change your permanent home (a home you plan to live in for a long time) and you meet both of the requirements listed below.

Both of these must be true. You:

Own or will own the home, and

Have a qualifying service-connected disability

Qualifying service-connected disabilities include:

The loss or loss of use of more than one limb

The loss or loss of use of a lower leg along with the residuals (lasting effects) of an organic (natural) disease or injury

Blindness in both eyes (having only light perception) along with the loss or loss of use of a leg

Certain severe burns

The loss or loss of use of one or both lower extremities (feet or legs) after September 11, 2001, that makes it so you can’t balance or walk without the help of braces, crutches, canes, or a wheelchair

Note: Only 30 Veterans and service members each fiscal year (FY) can qualify for a grant based on the loss of extremities after September 11, 2001, as set by Congress. If you qualify for but don’t receive a grant in 2019 because the cap was reached, you may be able to use this benefit in FY 2020 or future years if the law continues to give us the authority to offer these grants and we don’t go beyond the new FY cap.

For FY 2019, you may be able to get up to 3 grants—for a total of up to $85,645—through the SAH grant program.

