Disability housing grants for Veterans
We offer housing grants for Veterans and service members with certain service-connected disabilities so they can buy or change a home to meet their needs and live more independently. Changing a home might involve installing ramps or widening doorways. Find out if you’re eligible for a disability housing grant—and how to apply.
Can I get a Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) grant—and how much funding does this grant offer?
You may be able to get an SAH grant if you’re using the grant money to buy, build, or change your permanent home (a home you plan to live in for a long time) and you meet both of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true. You:
- Own or will own the home, and
- Have a qualifying service-connected disability
Qualifying service-connected disabilities include:
- The loss or loss of use of more than one limb
- The loss or loss of use of a lower leg along with the residuals (lasting effects) of an organic (natural) disease or injury
- Blindness in both eyes (having only light perception) along with the loss or loss of use of a leg
- Certain severe burns
- The loss or loss of use of one or both lower extremities (feet or legs) after September 11, 2001, that makes it so you can’t balance or walk without the help of braces, crutches, canes, or a wheelchair
Note: Only 30 Veterans and service members each fiscal year (FY) can qualify for a grant based on the loss of extremities after September 11, 2001, as set by Congress. If you qualify for but don’t receive a grant in 2019 because the cap was reached, you may be able to use this benefit in FY 2020 or future years if the law continues to give us the authority to offer these grants and we don’t go beyond the new FY cap.
For FY 2019, you may be able to get up to 3 grants—for a total of up to $85,645—through the SAH grant program.
Can I get a Special Housing Adaptation (SHA) grant—and how much funding does this grant offer?
You may be able to get an SHA grant if you’re using the grant money to buy, build, or change your permanent home (a home you plan to live in for a long time) and you meet both of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true:
- You or a family member own or will own the home, and
- You have a qualifying service-connected disability
Qualifying service-connected disabilities include:
- Blindness in both eyes (with 20/200 visual acuity or less)
- The loss or loss of use of both hands
- Certain severe burns
- Certain respiratory or breathing injuries
For FY 2019, you may be able to get up to 3 grants—for a total of up to $17,130—through the SHA grant program.
What if I need money to make changes to a family member’s home that I’m living in for a short period of time?
You may be able to get a Temporary Residence Adaptation (TRA) grant if you meet both of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true. You:
- Qualify for an SAH or SHA grant (see above), and
- Are living temporarily in a family member’s home that needs changes to meet your needs. (To use a TRA grant, you don't have to own the house.)
If you qualify for an SAH grant, you can get up to $37,597 through the TRA grant program for FY 2019.
If you qualify for an SHA grant, you can get up to $6,713 through the TRA grant program for FY 2019.
Apply for an SAH, SHA, or TRA grant
You can apply online right now by going to our eBenefits website.
You’ll need to sign in to eBenefits with your DS Logon basic or premium account. If you don’t have a DS Logon account, you can register for one on the site.
Learn more about how to apply for a housing grant
