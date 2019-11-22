How to apply for a Specially Adapted Housing Grant
Find out how to apply for a Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) or Special Home Adaptation (SHA) grant on our eBenefits website. You can also check the status of an open SAH claim on the site.
How do I prepare before starting my application?
- Find out if you’re eligible for an SAH or SHA grant
- Make sure you have the information listed below that you’ll need to fill out an Application in Acquiring Specially Adapted Housing or Special Home Adaptation Grant (VA Form 26-4555).
You’ll need these documents to apply:
- Social Security number
- VA file or claim number (if you have one)
How do I apply?
You can apply online right now by going to our eBenefits website.
You’ll need to sign in to eBenefits with your DS Logon basic or premium account. If you don’t have a DS Logon account, you can register for one on the site.
You can also apply:
By mail
Fill out an Application in Acquiring Specially Adapted Housing or Special Home Adaptation Grant (VA Form 26-4555).
Download VA Form 26-4555 (PDF)
Mail the completed application to your nearest regional loan center.
Find a regional loan center near you
If you have trouble accessing the form, call us toll-free at 800-827-1000, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET. Ask to have a claim form mailed to you.
In person
Fill out an Application in Acquiring Specially Adapted Housing or Special Home Adaptation Grant (VA Form 26-4555).
Download VA Form 26-4555 (PDF)
Bring the completed application to your nearest VA regional benefit office.
Find a VA regional benefit office near you
Or call us at 800-827-1000.
What if I need help with my application?
What happens after I apply?
You can check the status of your claim by signing in to VA.gov.
Find out how to check your claim status