VA-backed Veterans home loans
VA direct and VA-backed Veterans home loans can help Veterans, service members, and their survivors to buy, build, improve, or refinance a home. You’ll still need to have the required credit and income for the loan amount you want to borrow. But a Veterans home loan may offer better terms than with a traditional loan from a private bank, mortgage company, or credit union. For example, nearly 90% of VA-backed loans are made with no down payment. Learn about our different loan programs—and how to apply.
Loan types
Learn how VA direct and VA-backed home loans work—and find out which loan program may be right for you.
Eligibility
Find out if you can get a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) for a VA direct or VA-backed home loan based on your service history and duty status.
How to apply for your COE
Find out how to apply for a COE—and what to do next to get a VA direct or VA-backed home loan.
VA home loan programs for surviving spouses
Find out if you're eligible and how to apply for a VA home loan COE as the surviving spouse of a Veteran or the spouse of a Veteran who is missing in action or being held as a prisoner of war.
Trouble making payments?
Get help to avoid foreclosure if you’re struggling to make your monthly mortgage payments.