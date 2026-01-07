Check the status of your VA home loan COE

When to expect a decision on your request

Our goal for contacting home loan COE applicants is an average of 5 business days.

Note: Please don’t request another COE while we’re reviewing your current request, even if it takes longer than 5 business days. Submitting a new request won’t affect our decision or make the process go any faster.

If you have questions, you can call us at (TTY: 711) to talk to a VA home loan representative. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.