Check the status of your VA home loan COE
Check the status of your request for a VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE).
What you can do when you sign in
- Check where your COE request is in our review process
- Review letters we’ve sent you about your COE request
- Upload additional documents to support your COE request
- Download your COE if we approve your request
When to expect a decision on your request
Our goal for contacting home loan COE applicants is an average of 5 business days.
Note: Please don’t request another COE while we’re reviewing your current request, even if it takes longer than 5 business days. Submitting a new request won’t affect our decision or make the process go any faster.
How to contact us
If you have questions, you can call us at