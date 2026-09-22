Eligibility for VA home loan programs
Learn about VA home loan eligibility requirements for a VA direct loan (Native American Direct Loan) or a VA-backed loan. Find out how to request a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) to show your lender that you qualify based on your service history and duty status. To get financing for a VA-backed home loan, you must meet credit, income, and occupancy requirements from both us and your lender.
Can I get a COE for a Native American Direct Loan or a VA-backed home loan?
You may be able to get a COE if you meet the minimum active-duty service requirements for your service period or were discharged under a qualifying exception.
Minimum active-duty service requirements
For service members
If you’ve served for at least 90 continuous days (all at once, without a break in service), you meet the minimum active-duty service requirement.
For Veterans
The minimum active-duty service requirements depend on when you served.
When did you serve?
Between August 2, 1990, and the present (Gulf War period to present)
You meet the minimum active-duty service requirement if you served for:
- At least 24 continuous months, or
- The full period (at least 90 days) for which you were called or ordered to active duty, or
- At least 90 days if you were discharged under a qualifying exception, or
Check the qualifying exceptions
- Less than 90 days if you were discharged for a service-connected disability
Between September 8, 1980, and August 1, 1990
You meet the minimum active-duty service requirement if you served for:
- At least 24 continuous months, or
- The full period (at least 181 days) for which you were called to active duty, or
- At least 181 days if you were discharged under a qualifying exception, or
Check the qualifying exceptions
- Less than 181 days if you were discharged for a service-connected disability
Between October 17, 1981, and August 1, 1990, as an officer
You meet the minimum active-duty service requirement if you served for:
- At least 24 continuous months, or
- The full period (at least 181 days) for which you were called to active duty, or
- At least 181 days if you were discharged under a qualifying exception, or
Check the qualifying exceptions
- Less than 181 days if you were discharged for a service-connected disability
Between May 8, 1975, and September 7, 1980 (post-Vietnam War period)
You meet the minimum active-duty service requirement if you served for:
- 181 continuous days, or
- Less than 181 days if you were discharged for a service-connected disability
Between May 8, 1975, and October 16, 1981, as an officer
You meet the minimum active-duty service requirement if you served for:
- 181 continuous days, or
- Less than 181 days if you were discharged for a service-connected disability
Between August 5, 1964, and May 7, 1975 (Vietnam War)
You meet the minimum active-duty service requirement if you served for:
- At least 90 total days, or
- Less than 90 days if you were discharged for a service-connected disability
Between November 1, 1955, and May 7, 1975, in the Republic of Vietnam
You meet the minimum active-duty service requirement if you served for:
- At least 90 total days, or
- Less than 90 days if you were discharged for a service-connected disability
Between February 1, 1955, and August 4, 1964 (post-Korean War period)
You meet the minimum active-duty service requirement if you served for:
- At least 181 total days, or
- Less than 181 days if you were discharged for a service-connected disability
Between June 27, 1950, and January 31, 1955 (Korean War)
You meet the minimum active-duty service requirement if you served for:
- At least 90 total days, or
- Less than 90 days if you were discharged for a service-connected disability
Between July 26, 1947, and June 26, 1950 (post-WWII period)
You meet the minimum active-duty service requirement if you served for:
- At least 181 continuous days, or
- Less than 181 days if you were discharged for a service-connected disability
Between September 16, 1940, and July 25, 1947 (WWII)
You meet the minimum active-duty service requirement if you served for:
- At least 90 total days, or
- Less than 90 days if you were discharged for a service-connected disability
For National Guard members
You meet the minimum active-duty service requirement if you served for:
- At least 90 days of non-training active-duty Title 10 service, or
- At least 90 days of active-duty service including at least 30 consecutive days (your DD214 must show 32 USC sections 316, 502, 503, 504, or 505 activation), or
- 6 creditable years in the National Guard, and you continue to serve, or
- 6 creditable years in the National Guard and you were discharged honorably or placed on the retired list
For Reserve members
You meet the minimum length of service requirement if you served for:
- At least 90 days of non-training active-duty service, or
- 6 creditable years in the Selected Reserve, and you continue to serve, or
- 6 creditable years in the Selected Reserve and you were discharged honorably or placed on the retired list
How do I request a COE?
You can request a COE online right now, or you can ask your lender to submit an online application for you.
What if I don’t meet the minimum service requirements?
You may still be able to get a COE if you were discharged under 1 of the qualifying exceptions listed here. You can apply, and we’ll review your service records to determine if you qualify for a COE.
You must have been discharged under 1 of these exceptions:
- Hardship, or
- The convenience of the government (you must have served at least 20 months of a 2-year enlistment), or
- Early out (you must have served 21 months of a 2-year enlistment), or
- Involuntary reduction in force, or
- Certain medical conditions, or
- A service-connected disability (a disability related to your military service)
What should I do if I received an other than honorable, bad conduct, or dishonorable discharge?
If you’ve received an other than honorable, bad conduct, or dishonorable discharge, you may not be eligible for VA benefits. You can apply, and we’ll review your service records to determine if you qualify for a COE.
There are 2 ways you can try to qualify:
Apply for a discharge upgrade
Ask for a VA Character of Discharge review
Learn about applying for a discharge upgrade and requesting a Character of Discharge review
Can I get a COE as a surviving spouse?
You may be able to get a COE if you’re a surviving spouse and 1 of these is true for you:
- You’re eligible for or currently receiving certain types of VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (D.I.C.), or
- You’re the spouse of an active-duty service member who’s missing in action (MIA) or being held as a prisoner of war (POW)
Can I get a COE in any other situations?
You may be able to get a COE if you meet at least 1 of these requirements.
At least 1 of these must be true:
- You’re a U.S. citizen who served in the Armed Forces of a government allied with the U.S. in World War II, or
- You served as a member in certain organizations
These roles in organizations can include:
- Public Health Service officer
- Cadet at the United States Military, Air Force, or Coast Guard Academy
- Midshipman at the United States Naval Academy
- Officer of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
- Merchant seaman during World War II
Can I reuse my COE?
You may be able to restore an entitlement you used in the past to buy another home with a VA Native American Direct Loan or VA-backed loan if you meet at least 1 of these requirements and continue to meet the eligibility requirements listed on this page.
At least 1 of these must be true:
- You’ve sold the home you bought with the prior loan and have paid that loan in full, or
- A qualified Veteran-transferee agrees to assume your loan and substitute their entitlement for the same amount of entitlement you used originally, or
- You’ve repaid your prior loan in full, but haven’t sold the home you bought with that loan (you can only do this once)
You can request a COE with an entitlement restoration online. You can also ask your lender to submit an online application for you, or you can fill out a Request for a Certificate of Eligibility (VA Form 26-1880) and send it to the VA address listed on the form.
If you don't meet at least 1 of the requirements to restore the entitlement you used in the past, you may still have remaining entitlement to buy or refinance another home with a VA Native American Direct Loan or VA-backed loan.
What if I have questions about my eligibility?
If you have any questions about your eligibility for a VA home loan, call VA Loan Guaranty Service at
You can also submit your questions online through the Loan Guaranty support portal. You’ll need to sign in or create an account first.