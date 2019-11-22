VA funding fee and loan closing costs

If you’re using a VA home loan to buy, build, improve, or repair a home or to refinance a mortgage, you’ll need to pay the VA funding fee unless you meet certain requirements.

You won’t have to pay a VA funding fee if any of the below descriptions is true for you. You’re:

Receiving VA compensation for a service-connected disability, or

Eligible to receive VA compensation for a service-connected disability, but you’re receiving retirement or active-duty pay instead, or

The surviving spouse of a Veteran who died in service or from a service-connected disability

You may be eligible for a refund of the VA funding fee if you're later awarded VA compensation for a service-connected disability. The effective date of your VA compensation must be retroactive to before the date of your loan closing.

If you think you're eligible for a refund, please call your VA regional loan center at 877-827-3702. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.