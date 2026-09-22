VA funding fee and loan closing costs
Learn about the VA funding fee and other closing costs you may need to pay on your VA-backed or VA direct home loan.
About the VA funding fee
What is the VA funding fee?
The VA funding fee is a one-time payment that the Veteran, service member, or survivor pays on a VA-backed or VA direct home loan. This fee helps to lower the cost of the loan for U.S. taxpayers since the VA home loan program doesn’t require down payments or monthly mortgage insurance.
Will I have to pay the VA funding fee?
If you’re using a VA home loan to buy, build, improve, or repair a home or to refinance a mortgage, you’ll need to pay the VA funding fee unless you meet certain requirements.
You won’t have to pay a VA funding fee if any of these descriptions are true for you:
- You’re receiving VA compensation for a service-connected disability, or
- You’re eligible to receive VA compensation for a service-connected disability, but you’re receiving retirement or active-duty pay instead, or
- You’re receiving Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (D.I.C.) as the surviving spouse of a Veteran, or
- You’re a service member who has received a proposed or memorandum rating before the loan closing date that says you’re eligible to get compensation because of a pre-discharge claim, or
- You’re an active-duty member of the Armed Forces, and on or before your loan closing date you provide evidence that you received a Purple Heart
Funding fee refunds
You may be eligible for a refund of the VA funding fee if you’re later awarded VA compensation for a service-connected disability. The effective date of your VA compensation must be retroactive to before the date of your loan closing.
If you get a proposed or memorandum rating after your loan closing date, you’ll still need to pay the funding fee. You won’t be eligible for a refund based on this rating.
If you think you’re eligible for a refund, call your VA regional loan center at
How will I pay this fee?
You’ll pay this fee when you close your VA-backed or VA direct home loan.
You can pay the VA funding fee in either of these ways:
- Include the funding fee in your loan and pay it off over time (called financing), or
- Pay the full fee all at once at closing
How much will I pay?
This depends on the amount of your loan and other factors.
For all loans, we’ll base your VA funding fee on these factors:
- The type of loan you get, and
- The total amount of your loan. We’ll calculate your funding fee as a percentage of your total loan amount.
Depending on your loan type, we may also base your fee on these factors:
- Whether it’s your first time, or a subsequent time, using a VA-backed or VA direct home loan, and
- Your down payment amount
Note: Your lender will also charge interest on the loan in addition to closing fees. Be sure to talk to your lender about any loan costs that may be added to your loan amount.
VA funding fee rate charts
Effective April 7, 2023
Review the VA funding fee rate charts on this page to determine the amount you’ll have to pay. Down payment and VA funding fee amounts are expressed as a percentage of total loan amount.
For example: Let’s say you’re using a VA-backed loan for the first time, and you’re buying a $200,000 home and paying a down payment of $10,000 (5% of the $200,000 loan). You’ll pay a VA funding fee of $2,850, or 1.5% of the $190,000 loan amount. The funding fee applies only to the loan amount, not the purchase price of the home.
VA-backed purchase and construction loans
Rates for Veterans, active-duty service members, and National Guard and Reserve members
Note: If you used a VA-backed or VA direct home loan to purchase only a manufactured home in the past, you’ll still pay the first-time funding fee.
VA-backed cash-out refinancing loans
Rates for Veterans, active-duty service members, and National Guard and Reserve members
Note: The VA funding fee rates for refinancing loans don’t change based on your down payment amount. If you used a VA-backed or VA direct home loan to purchase only a manufactured home in the past, you’ll still pay the first-time funding fee.
Native American Direct Loan (NADL)
Note: The VA funding fee rate for this loan doesn’t change based on your down payment amount or whether you’ve used the VA home loan program in the past.
Other VA home loan types
Note: The VA funding fee rates for these loans don’t change based on your down payment amount or whether you’ve used the VA home loan program in the past.
Other loan closing costs
Who determines my loan details?
We don’t determine most details of your home loan.
Your home loan lender will determine these details of your loan:
- Interest rate
- Discount points (fees you may pay to your lender at closing to get a lower interest rate on your loan)
- Other closing costs
These details may vary from lender to lender.
Who pays closing costs?
You (the buyer) and the seller can negotiate who will pay closing costs like these:
- Commission and fees for your real estate professional
- Loan origination fee
- Loan discount points or funds for temporary “buydowns”
- Credit report and any credit balances or judgments
- VA appraisal fee
- Hazard insurance and real estate taxes
- State and local taxes
- Title insurance
- Recording fee
Can the seller pay for my closing costs?
We allow home sellers or builders to offer credits to cover some or all of the buyer’s closing costs. We don’t limit credits for a loan’s closing costs, but we do limit seller’s concessions to no more than 4% of your home’s reasonable value. You can find your home’s reasonable value in the VA Notice of Value that your lender provided to you.
Note: Seller’s concessions are anything of value added to the transaction at no additional cost to the buyer. Concessions include credits for the VA Funding Fee, debt payoff, or prepayment of the buyer’s hazard insurance.
How much are closing costs?
Closing costs vary based on factors like these:
- Loan amount
- Property location
- Lender-specific fees
- Your VA funding fee status
- Whether or not you’ll be paying for your real estate professional
It’s important to review the Loan Estimate your lender provided, which shows what makes up the loan, including an estimate of all closing costs.
Can I finance my closing costs on a purchase loan?
No. On a purchase or construction/permanent loan, you can finance only the VA funding fee into the loan amount. You must pay all other fees and charges when your loan closes.