How to apply for a VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility

If you’re a surviving spouse who qualifies for home loan benefits, you’ll need the Veteran’s discharge documents (DD214)—if available—and:

If you’re receiving Dependency & Indemnity Compensation (DIC), you’ll need to fill out and send us a Request for Determination of Loan Guaranty Eligibility—Unmarried Surviving Spouses (VA Form 26-1817).

Download VA Form 26-1817 (PDF)

Or

If you’re not receiving DIC benefits, you’ll need to send us all of these:

A completed Application for DIC, Death Pension and/or Accrued Benefits (VA Form 21P-534EZ), and

A copy of your marriage license, and

The Veteran’s death certificate

Download VA Form 21P-534EZ (PDF)

Find out if you qualify for home loan benefits

Get military service records online