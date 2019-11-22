VA home loan limits
Learn about VA home loan limits (also called VA home loan maximums). Find out the current loan limits and how they may affect the amount of money you can borrow using a VA-backed home loan.
About VA home limits
What’s a VA home loan limit?
A VA home loan limit is the maximum amount of money you can borrow using a VA-backed home loan, without paying a portion of the home’s total sale price up front (called a down payment). It’s not a cap on the maximum amount you can borrow.
Here’s how it works:
If you qualify for a VA-backed home loan, you’ll receive a home loan entitlement. This is the maximum amount we’ll guarantee the lender that we’ll pay if you default on your loan.
As long as you qualify for a loan based on your income and credit history, and the property’s value matches its asking price, your lender will likely agree to loan you up to 4 times the amount of your entitlement without a down payment. This is your loan limit.
You may still be able to borrow more than this amount if you’re able and willing to pay a down payment. Most lenders require that your entitlement, down payment, or a combination of both cover at least 25% of your total loan amount.
What will my loan limit be?
This will depend on your entitlement, and on the location of the property for which you want the loan. Loan limits vary by county because a property’s location affects its value. For example, the same home in or near a major city will likely cost much more than it would in a more rural location.
You may qualify for 2 types of entitlement:
-
Basic entitlement: As your basic entitlement, we’ll guarantee to your lender that we’ll pay up to at least $36,000 or 25% of your loan amount, whichever is less, if you default on your loan. So your loan limit would be $36,000 X 4 = $144,000.
-
Bonus entitlement: You may want to buy a home that costs more than $144,000. To help you do this, we offer what’s called bonus (or Tier 2) entitlement. To determine your bonus entitlement, we’ll look at the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA’s) current national conventional financing confirming limit and your state’s county loan limits. We’ll guarantee 25% of your loan amount, based on these loan limits.
If you have questions about your entitlement, talk to your lender or call us at 877-827-3702 to find the nearest VA regional loan center. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.
What if I don’t use all of my entitlement on my first home loan?
You’ll have what’s called “remaining entitlement.” You can use this remaining amount, either on its own or in combination with a down payment, to take out another home loan in the future.
VA home loan limits by year and county
VA home loan limits change each year and are based on the property’s county location. Find the VA home loan limit for the county your property (or future property) is in.
2019
2019 VA home loan limits are the same as the FHFA limits.
View loan limits (PDF)
Note: Please refer only to the “One-Unit Limit” column.
2016 to 2018
-
Go to FHFA’s Conforming Loan Limits page
You'll find the link to this page below.
-
Scroll to the “Previously Announced Loan Limits” section
Review the table with past loan limit information.
-
Find the year with the limits you need
Years are located in the first column, labeled “Description.”
-
Download the loan limit table
Download the loan limit table by selecting the link to the right of the “Description” column. The file will be in Excel (xls) or PDF format.
-
Refer only to the “One-Unit Limit” column in the table
This is the only column that applies to VA home loan limits.