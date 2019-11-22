VA home loan limits

A VA home loan limit is the maximum amount of money you can borrow using a VA-backed home loan, without paying a portion of the home’s total sale price up front (called a down payment). It’s not a cap on the maximum amount you can borrow.

Here’s how it works:

If you qualify for a VA-backed home loan, you’ll receive a home loan entitlement. This is the maximum amount we’ll guarantee the lender that we’ll pay if you default on your loan.

As long as you qualify for a loan based on your income and credit history, and the property’s value matches its asking price, your lender will likely agree to loan you up to 4 times the amount of your entitlement without a down payment. This is your loan limit.

You may still be able to borrow more than this amount if you’re able and willing to pay a down payment. Most lenders require that your entitlement, down payment, or a combination of both cover at least 25% of your total loan amount.