VA home loan programs for surviving spouses

You may be able to get a COE if you’re the spouse of a Veteran, and at least one of the descriptions below is true for them.

At least one of these must be true. The Veteran:

Is missing in action, or

Is a prisoner of war (POW), or

Died while in service or from a service-connected disability and you didn’t remarry, or

Died while in service or from a service-connected disability and you didn’t remarry before you were 57 years old or before December 16, 2003, or

Had been totally disabled and then died, but their disability may not have been the cause of death (in certain situations)

Note: A surviving spouse who remarried before December 16, 2003, and on or after their 57th birthday, must have applied no later than December 15, 2004, to establish home loan eligibility. We’ll have to deny applications we received after December 15, 2004, from surviving spouses who remarried before December 16, 2003.