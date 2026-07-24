VA help to avoid foreclosure

If you’re having trouble making your mortgage payments, contact your loan servicer right away. They will work with you to try to find a solution to your situation.

If you’re nervous about contacting your servicer, or if you’d like our help and advice, contact a VA loan technician at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.

You can also send us a message online through our Loan Guaranty support portal. You’ll need to sign in or create an account first.

Go to our Loan Guaranty support portal

Be careful of potential scams

If you’re behind on your mortgage payments, contact us or your mortgage servicer to get help avoiding scams or third-party companies trying to take advantage of you. Work only with trusted organizations.