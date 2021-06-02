Michael E. DeBakey, M.D.

At the age of 23, while still in medical school, DeBakey devised a continuous-flow roller pump for blood transfusions. The full significance of this invention was not realized for another two decades, when it became a major component of the heart-lung machine in the first successful open-heart operation. During his residency in surgery, he invented a blood transfusion needle, suture scissors, and a colostomy clamp. Many more inventions followed throughout his career!

Following graduation in 1932, the fledgling physician served his internship and surgical residency at the New Orleans Charity Hospital before pursuing additional training opportunities in Europe. In Strasbourg, France, he studied with Dr. Rene Leriche, then the world's leading expert in vascular surgery, and spent another year with Dr. Martin Kirschner in Heidelberg, Germany, recognized then as a center for outstanding surgical training.

Returning to the United States in 1937 after completing his European studies, DeBakey accepted a position on the faculty of the Tulane University School of Medicine's Department of Surgery.

By the beginning of World War II, DeBakey had already achieved a national reputation as an authority on vascular disease, but rather than remaining at Tulane to enhance his career, the young physician felt morally bound to serve his country during the conflict. "My parents came here as immigrants from Lebanon and found success," he told Dr. Ochsner, "and I feel I owe a lot to this country."