Mission and vision

Our vision

To be to the healthcare system our Veterans trust and choose. To be the VHA leader in quality, patient satisfaction, medical education, and research.

Who we serve

VA Houston Healthcare System serves Veterans in southeast Texas through our 13 community-based clinics, our community living center, and our acute-care medical center.

Located in Houston, the Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center is part of the South Central VA Health Care Network (VISN 16). Veterans receive their primary care from our clinics in Beaumont, Conroe, Galveston, Houston, Katy, Lake Jackson, Richmond, Sugar Land, Texas City, Houston VA Mobile Clinic, Houston VA Domiciliary, and Tomball.