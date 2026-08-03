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Chaplain services

VA Houston health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions. 

Spiritual and religious services

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report faster healing, greater coping skills, reduced pain and better quality of life. Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. 

If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

  • Baptisms
  • Bereavement (grief and loss) care
  • Comfort and counseling
  • Communion
  • Funerals
  • Weddings

Contact a chaplain

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Phone713-794-7125
Crisis Ministry: Chaplains are available for crisis ministry 24/7.

Clifton Montgomery, Jr., D. Min.

Chief, Chaplain Service

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Email: Clifton.montgomery@va.gov

Keasha Baldwin

Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Sherlock Brown, M.Div., BCC

Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Email: Sherlock.Brown@va.gov

William Cork

Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Tammie Elfadili, Houston VAMC Chaplain

Tammie Elfadili, D.Min., BCC

Mental Health Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Email: tammie.elfadili@va.gov

Man in suit and red tie in front of US flag.

Eui Hong, M.Div, Th.M., BCC

Hospice & Bereavement Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Email: Eui.Hong@va.gov

Barrington Malcolm, Houston VAMC Chaplain

Barrington Malcolm, M.Div., BCC, CM, CCTP

Mental Health Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Email: barrington.malcolm@va.gov

Innocent Njoku, MA, MBA

Catholic Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Email: innocent.njoku@va.gov

Lee Reed

Grief, Substance Abuse/Addiction Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Asa Roberts

Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Deborah Schloss, Clinical Chaplain

Deborah Schloss, M.Div., BCC

Jewish Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Email: Deborah.schloss@va.gov

Emmanuel Thompson

Moral Injury Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone:

John Ugobueze, Chaplain

John Ugobueze, M.Div.

Catholic Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Email: john.ugobueze@va.gov

Interfaith Chapel location

Second floor
Near the Main Elevators by the balcony
Map of Houston campus
Hours:  24/7

Michael E DeBakey VA Medical Center Chapel Schedule

Catholic Mass

  • Daily Mass - 11:00 a.m.
  • Divine Mercy Chapel - 3:00 p.m.
  • Saturday - 3:00 pm.
  • Sunday - 11:00 a.m.

Protestant

  • Sunday - 9:00 a.m. 

Muslim

  • Friday Zuhr/Jumma - 2:00 p.m.

For more information about worship services at MEDVAMC, please contact Chaplain Services at

TeleChaplaincy

TeleChaplaincy is a VA Telehealth Program through which Veterans and their families can receive spiritual care via video consultations with a VA Chaplain through VA Video Connect. TeleChaplaincy was designed to make spiritual care available to a Veteran who is unable to commute to the VA Medical Center in Houston due to a disability, the lack of transportation, or because the Veteran lives too far.

How is a TeleChaplaincy consultation similar to a physical visit?

While TeleChaplaincy visits are not the same as face-to-face visits, Veterans can discuss their concerns with a Chaplain using video, using VA Video Connect, in the same manner they would converse with a Chaplain if they were physically in the same room. Any concern can be discussed, and services not immediately available may be arranged. Religious sacraments and rites may be available at a local place of worship. Literature and sacred texts can be requested.

TeleChaplaincy Services:

  • Help with post-deployment reintegration
  • Prayer
  • Spiritual crisis intervention
  • End of life planning
  • Grief Counseling
  • Bereavement support
  • Marriage counseling
  • Decision making
  • Read/discuss scripture
  • Connect Veterans with spiritual leaders of a particular faith group, if requested
  • Other guidance

Group Discussions: Finding Meaning Group

Veterans are invited to attend this group that discusses hope, meaning of life, courage, happiness, overcoming challenges, sources of consolation, forgiveness, loss and grief, inspirational stories, gratitude, finding a purpose, guilt, and more. Veterans must have a consult to attend the group. This is not a religious event. 

Point of Contact

For more information, please contact your VA provider or call Chaplain Tammie Elfadili at 713-794-7203 or tammie.elfadili@va.gov.

Clinical Pastoral Education

Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) is an educational experience for qualified ministers who learn as they engage Veterans. It is considered the Graduate Medical Education (GME) program for Pastoral Care, which qualifies ministers to become VA chaplains (and any other institutional setting with chaplains).

Learn more about our Clinical Pastoral Education program.

More information

  • The full range of services that chaplains provide to patients at VA Medical Centers

  • Empowering VA chaplains to achieve excellence in meeting the Spiritual Healthcare needs of Veterans

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