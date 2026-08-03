Chaplain services
VA Houston health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Spiritual and religious services
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report faster healing, greater coping skills, reduced pain and better quality of life. Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care.
If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Contact a chaplain
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Phone: 713-794-7125
Crisis Ministry: Chaplains are available for crisis ministry 24/7.
Clifton Montgomery, Jr., D. Min.
Chief, Chaplain Service
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Email: Clifton.montgomery@va.gov
Keasha Baldwin
Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Sherlock Brown, M.Div., BCC
Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Email: Sherlock.Brown@va.gov
William Cork
Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Tammie Elfadili, D.Min., BCC
Mental Health Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Email: tammie.elfadili@va.gov
Eui Hong, M.Div, Th.M., BCC
Hospice & Bereavement Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Email: Eui.Hong@va.gov
Barrington Malcolm, M.Div., BCC, CM, CCTP
Mental Health Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Email: barrington.malcolm@va.gov
Innocent Njoku, MA, MBA
Catholic Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Email: innocent.njoku@va.gov
Lee Reed
Grief, Substance Abuse/Addiction Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Asa Roberts
Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Deborah Schloss, M.Div., BCC
Jewish Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Email: Deborah.schloss@va.gov
Emmanuel Thompson
Moral Injury Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone:
John Ugobueze, M.Div.
Catholic Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Email: john.ugobueze@va.gov
Interfaith Chapel location
Second floor
Near the Main Elevators by the balcony
Map of Houston campus
Hours: 24/7
Michael E DeBakey VA Medical Center Chapel Schedule
Catholic Mass
- Daily Mass - 11:00 a.m.
- Divine Mercy Chapel - 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday - 3:00 pm.
- Sunday - 11:00 a.m.
Protestant
- Sunday - 9:00 a.m.
Muslim
- Friday Zuhr/Jumma - 2:00 p.m.
For more information about worship services at MEDVAMC, please contact Chaplain Services at
TeleChaplaincy
TeleChaplaincy is a VA Telehealth Program through which Veterans and their families can receive spiritual care via video consultations with a VA Chaplain through VA Video Connect. TeleChaplaincy was designed to make spiritual care available to a Veteran who is unable to commute to the VA Medical Center in Houston due to a disability, the lack of transportation, or because the Veteran lives too far.
How is a TeleChaplaincy consultation similar to a physical visit?
While TeleChaplaincy visits are not the same as face-to-face visits, Veterans can discuss their concerns with a Chaplain using video, using VA Video Connect, in the same manner they would converse with a Chaplain if they were physically in the same room. Any concern can be discussed, and services not immediately available may be arranged. Religious sacraments and rites may be available at a local place of worship. Literature and sacred texts can be requested.
TeleChaplaincy Services:
- Help with post-deployment reintegration
- Prayer
- Spiritual crisis intervention
- End of life planning
- Grief Counseling
- Bereavement support
- Marriage counseling
- Decision making
- Read/discuss scripture
- Connect Veterans with spiritual leaders of a particular faith group, if requested
- Other guidance
Group Discussions: Finding Meaning Group
Veterans are invited to attend this group that discusses hope, meaning of life, courage, happiness, overcoming challenges, sources of consolation, forgiveness, loss and grief, inspirational stories, gratitude, finding a purpose, guilt, and more. Veterans must have a consult to attend the group. This is not a religious event.
Point of Contact
For more information, please contact your VA provider or call Chaplain Tammie Elfadili at 713-794-7203 or tammie.elfadili@va.gov.
Clinical Pastoral Education
Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) is an educational experience for qualified ministers who learn as they engage Veterans. It is considered the Graduate Medical Education (GME) program for Pastoral Care, which qualifies ministers to become VA chaplains (and any other institutional setting with chaplains).