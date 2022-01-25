Attention Women Veterans: We Want Your Feedback!

Houston VA is set to host a virtual Women Veterans Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, February 16 at 4:00 p.m. Women Veterans are encouraged to join the meeting to hear some exciting new updates about our women’s health services and provide us with your valuable feedback. Questions and comments will be taken throughout the event.

“Women Veterans are among the fastest-growing group at our Houston VA, but they’re still a small portion of our patient population,” said Deleene Menefee, Women Veterans Program Manager. “It’s important to create a safe environment for women Veterans to express their unique needs and for us to listen and provide resources.”

To participate in the Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall:

𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙣: February 16, 2022, 4:00 p.m.

𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚: Join ZoomGov Meeting

Phone: 1-669-254-5252, # 1614909180

For more information about the town hall, call Deleene Menefee at 281-221-0596.

