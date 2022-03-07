National Nutrition Month lunch & learn: March 11
- When
-
Friday, Mar 11, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CST
- Cost
- Free
Nutrition and Food Service invites Veterans to Virtual Lunch & Learn sessions on Fridays at 11 a.m. during National Nutrition Month®! This year’s theme is “Celebrate a World of Flavors” which embraces global cultures, cuisines, and inclusivity. This month be encouraged to be curious, enjoy cultural differences, and expand your palettes.
March 11, 11:00 a.m.
- Topic: Why Not Intermittent Fast?
- Presented by: Shelley Eitel MS, RD, CDE, Primary Clinic Dietitian/Transplant Dietitian
March 18, 11:00 a.m.
- Topic: Savor the World of Flavor with Mindful Eating
- Presented by: Morgan White, MS, RD, RYT-200, MEDVAMC TeleMOVE! RD
March 25, 11:00 a.m.
- Topic: Coming soon!
- Presented by: Coming soon!
All Lunch and Learn Sessions will be held via ZoomGov:
- Join meeting: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1601570174?pwd=ejVZTkxOTGNXQXNFcFQ3WHU0RUl0UT…
- Meeting ID: 160 157 0174
- Passcode: 976445