In honor of our Vietnam War Veterans, the official Vietnam War Commemoration Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin will be presented by active-duty military officers to all Veterans that served on active duty during the period - November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service.

All Vietnam Veterans are invited to the National Vietnam War Veterans Day event and Veterans of other eras are also welcome to attend.

Come celebrate as we say "welcome home" to our nation's Vietnam War Veterans.