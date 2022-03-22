National Vietnam War Veterans Day
Houston VA joins the City of Houston to honor local-area Vietnam War Veterans on March 29, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Houston City Hall.
- When
-
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
901 Bagby
Houston , TX
- Cost
- Free
In honor of our Vietnam War Veterans, the official Vietnam War Commemoration Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin will be presented by active-duty military officers to all Veterans that served on active duty during the period - November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service.
All Vietnam Veterans are invited to the National Vietnam War Veterans Day event and Veterans of other eras are also welcome to attend.
Come celebrate as we say "welcome home" to our nation's Vietnam War Veterans.