Houston VA Blood Drive

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

April 28, 2022 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4th Floor Auditorium



Please click the link above to view available times and schedule your donation. Appointments preferred.



All donors will receive a Houston baseball themed T-shirt, while supplies last. Promotional item may be substituted for item of equal value. Donors will also receive points for their donation to use in the online store.

Want to save time at your donation?

Complete your health history interview in advance with CFL Express Pass!