National Police Week Events

May 15-21 is National Police Week, which honors police officers and pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. Houston VA has a dedicated, professional Police Department, filled with officers who are deeply committed to our Veterans and our VA. The majority of our officers are Veterans themselves and feel a special connection to our Veteran patients.

If you are on our main medical center campus on Monday, May 16th, you will see lots of activities and events aimed at honoring officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice and those who continue to serve as members of law enforcement. Please join us as we thank and honor our Houston VA Police Officers during this week.

2022 Houston VA Police Week Activities

Monday, May 16th

7:30-9:30 a.m. - Houston VA Police Department will be honoring fallen VA Police Officers who have lost their lives over the years with a special display set up at our main entrance. We encourage veterans and employees to attend this event to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice of giving their lives in the line of duty.

10:00 a.m. - A Solemn Procession outside the main medical center entrance to honor fallen officers.

11:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m. - VA Police host a series of demonstrations (K-9, self-defense, etc) outside behind Building 108A. Stop by for some fun and to learn more about our VA Police

Thursday, May 19th

9:00 a.m. to noon - Open house at our VA Police Building (near the main entrance next to Fisher House 1). Come tour our facility and meet our professional VA Police professionals!