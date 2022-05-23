 Skip to Content

VA Hiring Fair - Registered Nurses

When
Saturday, Jun 4, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT
Where

Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 108A

Cost
Free

Registration

To register, please email vhahouNursingJobFair@va.gov.

Federal Benefits plus:

  • $15,000 sign-on bonus to highly qualified candidates. Must remain in the position
  • 2 years.

On the spot interviews & job offers!
 

RN positions include:

  • Emergency Department
  • Med-Surg
  • Community Living Center
  • Inpatient Mental Health
  • ICU
  • Stepdown (Medical and Surgical)
     

Must bring:

  • Completed application
  • Resume
  • Unofficial transcripts
  • All former and current nursing licenses (licensing state and number)
  • 3 references - 1 from current supervisor (phone number and email)
  • Proof of COVID-19 vaccination
  • 2 forms of government-issued ID (names must match)
Last updated: