Are you a woman who served in the military? Has adjusting to civilian life been challenging?

The Houston VA Supportive Outreach and Reintegration (SOAR) program will hold a virtual Wellness Workshop for Women Veterans on Friday, June 17 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. The workshop will provide skills to help women Veterans adjust to civilian life.

Registration is required. Interested woman Veterans should contact Alicia Mark at 559-640-7644 for more information. View flyer.